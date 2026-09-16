SEE: Demi Moore Rocks a Chin-Length Bob at Fashion Week – Is It the Real Thing This Time?

Demi Moore stepped out for the final day of New York Fashion Week with a dramatic hair transformation. In place of her usual long, flowing locks was a crisp chin-length bob.

But before you think Demi chopped off all her inches, think again. The style is actually an optical illusion, InStyle pointed out. The outlet explains a special technique was used to tuck under the actress’s super long hair, which created the convincing appearance of a major chop.

The same technique garnered a lot of chatter when it was used on the main character of Belly in the hit teen drama “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” Fans of the blockbuster show were split, with some loving the style while others felt it did not suit the character, who is portrayed by Lola Tung.

The 63-year-old, who was attending the Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2027 show, added oversized glasses to her look and black-and-white pointy-toed shoes. Her rather intricate outfit consisted of a white collared shirt with a black tie and what appeared to be another sheer black shirt on top of that, and a black leather jacket as the final layer. On the bottom, she wore a black pleated skirt over black stockings.

Demi Moore Rocked a Tousled Wet Bob Back in February

Demi is no stranger to switching up her hair. She previously rocked a much shorter look to a Gucci show earlier this year, making her fans’ jaws drop as they questioned whether her famous lengths were gone for good.

However, her usual hair was back in full force at her next public appearance, confirming the style was not an actual cut.

Page Six reports she said while speaking at an event, “Just being able to play and step into another facet of my personality.” They say she also called it an “incredible moment.”

Demi Moore Sported Authentic Short Hair in an Interview 23 Years Ago

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Back in 1993, long before her waist-length hair became part of her trademark, Demi wore shoulder-length hair in an interview where she discussed several topics including her admiration for her “Indecent Proposal” costar Robert Redford, who died a year ago at 89 of undisclosed causes.

In the interview, she playfully declared that Redford’s casting made the character “better to look at.” After Redford’s September 2025 death, she shared a video clip to her Instagram Stories of the two sharing a scene. She captioned the post, “The world has lost an incredible actor, director, husband, father, and friend. Robert’s legacy will live on forever in so many ways and I will carry the many memories we share close to my heart.”

She also added, “What I would do for just one more dance,” before capping it off with a red heart emoji.

The mom of 3 has worn even shorter hair in the past, such as on her famous pregnant cover of Vanity Fair in 1991. The actress broke barriers by posing in a small set of lingerie while baring her bump to the world before such a fearless move was considered mainstream.