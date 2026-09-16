‘Batman’ Star Christian Bale Opens Village to Keep Foster Siblings Together

Christian Bale is known for playing Batman, but his latest major project is far removed from Gotham City. The “Dark Knight” star has opened a foster care village in Palmdale, California. The community is designed to help siblings in foster care remain together. Meanwhile, Carly Rae Jepsen has revealed her first child’s name and opened up about its surprising connection to “Heated Rivalry.”

Christian Bale Opens the Long-Awaited Village

According to Variety, the Together California village has officially opened. Christian Bale was present for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The project includes 12 furnished homes and an 11,000-square-foot community center.

The village was created around a simple goal. Siblings entering foster care should have the chance to continue living together.

That is not always guaranteed within the foster care system. Relevant Magazine explained that sibling groups can face separate placements. Together California was designed to provide another option.

Each sibling group will have its own home. A full-time, professionally trained foster parent will live with the children.

The facility also includes two studio apartments. One is intended for young people aging out of foster care. Another can support birth parents working toward reunification with their children.

Why The Actor Chose Foster Care

As reported by Variety, Christian Bale’s interest in the issue became personal after he became a father. The actor shares children with his wife, Sibi Blazic.

The couple has two children, Rex and Luka. Fatherhood prompted Bale to think more deeply about children who grow up without parental care.

According to Relevant Magazine, Christian Bale had been working toward the project for about 16 years, and partnered with Sibi Blazic and Dr. Eric Esrailian on the effort.

Christian Bale has described the project’s purpose in emotional terms. “It’s our job to turn their heartbreak and their pain into love and hope and a sense of future,” he told ABC 7, according to Variety.

Inside the Together California Community

According to Relevant Magazine, the village broke ground in February 2024 and was funded through donations. The Austrian American Council West helped raise nearly $9 million for the effort, according to Variety.

The community center is another important part of the project. It will host programs for children and the surrounding neighborhood.

Together California also aims to provide stability and support. The homes are intended to give sibling groups a more family-like setting during a difficult period.

The facility is located in Los Angeles County. Variety notes that the county has the largest population of children in foster care in the United States.

Christian Bale’s New Chapter Beyond “Batman”

The opening marks a major milestone for the actor and the organization. Families are expected to begin moving into the village next month.

For Christian Bale, the opening is the result of years of planning and fundraising. The finished village now provides 12 homes built around that mission. The “Batman” star’s latest milestone is about creating a place where children and families can find stability, community and hope.

In other news, Kai Schreiber stunned in a vivid lime Valentino mini dress as she won Breakthrough Model of the Year, becoming the first trans girl to receive the award.