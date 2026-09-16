Salma Hayek, 60, Shares Series of Saucy Throwback Snaps to Celebrate Independence Day of Mexico

Beautiful Mexican and American actress Salma Hayek has shared a series of sizzling throwback snaps (and videos) to celebrate her roots on September 16, the Independence Day of Mexico.

Hayek’s career began in the late 1980s. Her first on-screen credits were playing the supporting role of Fabiola in 80 episodes of the Mexican telenovela “Nuevo Amanecer” and the lead role of Teresa Martínez in the Mexican telenovela “Teresa.”

She is now undoubtedly known best for her movie career. Her first role was playing Gata in the coming-of-age drama “My Crazy Life” in 1993.

Since then, her big screen credits have included the likes of the 1996 crime action horror film “From Dusk till Dawn,” the 2002 biopic “Frida” (for which she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for playing the eponymous Frida Kahlo), and the 2021 Marvel superhero movie “Eternals.”

That kind of career means she’s been snapped and filmed countless times. She has included many years’ worth of pictures — some of which are rather saucy — and footage in her video to celebrate her Mexican heritage on the country’s Independence Day.

Salma Hayek Is Incredibly Proud of Her Mexican Roots

Salma Hayek took to her Instagram account to share her celebratory post for Mexico’s Independence Day with her 29.2 million followers.

The post includes an 11-second video made up of photographs and moving footage. The footage mainly comes from Hayek’s personal archives and includes her shouting “Viva Mexico” and dancing in a bikini. The pictures, which span several decades, include bikini shots, fashion shoot snaps, and one of a naked Hayek using a blanket to barely keep her modesty.

Hayek’s caption on her post is in Spanish. Translated to English, it begins, “I wouldn’t change being Mexican for anything in the world 🇲🇽.”

Her caption continues, “It’s in the way I love, the way I celebrate, the way I show up for my family, and the way I carry home with me no matter where I am.”

It goes on, “Today I celebrate México, my roots, and all the women who came before me and made me who I am.”

The caption concludes, “Viva México, always ❤️🇲🇽.”

Rather appropriately, traditional Mexican music plays over the video

Hayek’s fans and followers flocked to the post’s comments section to have their say on it.

Fans Hail ‘Queen of Queens’ Hayek

Getty Salma Hayek.

The comments section of Salma Hayek’s post celebrating her Mexican heritage is flooded with lovely messages from her fans and followers. They all love the throwback pictures and footage.

Television presenter Sawsan Elsayed commented, “Queen of queens ❤️.”

Model Linda Evangelista posted three hearts in the colors of the Mexican flag, writing, “💚🤍❤️.”

One of Hayek’s followers said, “Te amamos, reina ❤️.” That translates as “We love you, queen ❤️.”

Another follower proclaimed, “Amen. 🙏 Selma you’re a great woman and an inspiration to us Mexicans!! 🙌 We Love You! ❤️❤️ Viva Mexico!! 🇲🇽”

Somebody else wrote, “Me encanta que nunca olvides tus raíces, al contrario, siempre te empeñas en exaltarlas😍.” That translates as, “I love that you never forget your roots, on the contrary, you always strive to uplift them😍 😍.”

“God was in a really good mood the day he made you ❤️,” posted one Instagram user.

Last but not least, someone else commented, “Because Mexico is one of the coolest countries on the planet! I’d be proud, too😍😍.”

It’s lovely that Hayek is so proud of her roots. Moreover, it was great to see her throwback snaps and footage in her latest post.

After a quiet 2026, Hayek will, rather excitingly, return to acting in the near future. She will reprise her role as fashion designer Roxanne Chase-Feder in Kyle Newacheck’s “Grown Ups 3” for Netflix. The likes of Adam Sandler, Steve Buscemi, Kevin James, Rob Schneider, Chris Rock, David Spade, and Maya Rudolph will join her in that one. We absolutely can’t wait to see it.

Salma Hayek’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.