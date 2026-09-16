Jennifer Millburn, Kevin Costner’s Mystery Woman Revealed

Fans are well aware of the fact that Kevin Costner, 71, is capable of sparking buzz with his onscreen roles. Just consider his time appearing as John Dutton on “Yellowstone,” which earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series.

At the same time, he’s also able to get people talking over certain aspects of his personal life, like potential romantic partners. That’s what has happened thanks to the fact that the actor was just spotted spending time with a new woman… and we now know who she is!

Kevin Costner Sparked Romance Buzz After a ‘Cozy’ Outing

The speculation that Costner might have a new lady in his life started on Tuesday, September 15, when the Daily Mail shared photos of the actor and a woman in Santa Barbara, and reported that the duo had been spotted near the star’s “sprawling $145 million California compound.”

The Mail noted that Costner and his companion were “enjoying a cozy supermarket run,” which saw the actor wearing a casual T-shirt and light-colored pants, as well as dark sunglasses and sandals. The woman he was with was also wearing a laidback outfit, which included a white long-sleeved, button-up shirt that was tied into a knot in the front and cut-off denim shorts.

Along with wearing her long hair pulled up and in a ponytail, she had a pair of glasses on top of her head, while she completed her look with a few pieces of jewelry and a wide smile. And she wasn’t the only one smiling.

As the Mail mentions, the two “appeared relaxed and in high spirits” during their little trip. In fact, “his relaxed outing with his new female companion on September 7 has fueled fresh speculation that she and Costner are now an item.”

Although it was obvious that Costner and the woman that he had been seen with were enjoying their time together, it wasn’t clear who she happened to be. Well, we can now fill you in on her name and quite a bit more about the lady who appears to have captured the actor’s attention.

Introducing Kevin Costner’s Companion, Jennifer Milburn

Jennifer Milburn, 40, “a glamorous lifestyle coach,” confirmed that she was the woman spotted with Costner when contacted by the Daily Mail following the intial sighting of the pair. However, she wasn’t willing to divulge any personal details about her relationship with the star, and “abruptly hung up when asked whether she and the Oscar-winner were an item.” Fair enough!

What we can say is that Milburn and Costner may have connected via Colorado, which is where the actor has a “sprawling Aspen retreat,” according to the Daily Mail. When it comes to Milburn, the former flight attendant has modeled for brands in the area and used to work at Kemo Sabe, a “hotspot” and “celebrity-favorite” where Costner “was previously spotted enjoying drinks with Jennifer Lopez.”

These days, the Mail notes that, per Milburn’s LinkedIn account, she works remotely for The Optimism Company as the Director of Partnerships. Founded by author Simon Sinek, the company is “inspiring people to do the things that inspire them so that, together, we can change our world for the better.”