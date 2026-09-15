Kevin Costner Sparks Romance Buzz With Mystery Blonde

Kevin Costner is sparking fresh romance speculation after being spotted enjoying a casual outing with a mystery blonde.

The 71-year-old “Yellowstone” star was photographed shopping with the woman at an Albertsons store in Santa Barbara, California, on Sept. 7.

The pair appeared comfortable together as they browsed the store and picked up groceries, according to images obtained by the Daily Mail.

Costner Looked to Be in Good Spirits

According to a source, Costner was “extremely affectionate” toward the woman during their outing.

The actor dressed casually for the supermarket trip, wearing a white polo shirt, matching pants, leather flip-flops and sunglasses. His companion wore a loose white top with denim shorts and appeared equally relaxed as she pushed their shopping cart.

At one point, the woman reportedly took the lead while they were at the meat counter, pointing out her preferences as they continued shopping together.

The public outing has prompted questions about whether Costner has found a new romantic interest. However, neither Costner nor the woman has publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship.

The sighting comes after several eventful years in Costner’s personal life. His divorce from his second wife, Christine Baumgartner, was finalized in February 2024 after nearly 19 years of marriage. The former couple share three children.

Costner was later linked to filmmaker Kelly Noonan Gores in 2024, with their relationship described at the time as private and casual.

Despite the end of his marriage, Costner has previously made it clear that he remains open to finding love again.

He’s Open to Love

In June 2024, the actor discussed the possibility of falling in love again and said he was not prepared to close himself off romantically, according to PEOPLE.

Could he see himself falling in love again?

“Yeah, I think everybody would like to be in love,” he said. “There’s such a good feeling that’s associated with that. It may have to be defined in a different way, but yeah, I love the idea of that possibility.”

Costner also made it clear that difficult experiences would not change his outlook on relationships.

“I’m not going to let anything harden my heart.”

That same month, Costner spoke with Fox News Digital about what he would want from a future romantic relationship.

“I had two unique relationships,” Costner said before describing the qualities he would hope to find in another partner.

“A person who wants to be loved, and they want to be, you know … feel like they’re at their very best. And that love helps that and doesn’t hinder it.”

Costner has been married twice and has seven children. His oldest children include Annie, Lily, Joe and Liam, whom he shares with former partners.

Professionally, Costner remains closely associated with “Yellowstone,” where he portrayed Montana rancher John Dutton for five seasons.

His departure from the Paramount Network drama followed a highly publicized period of uncertainty surrounding his future on the series.

Now, the Oscar winner is once again making headlines for his personal life. While his latest outing may simply have been a trip to the grocery store, his affectionate interaction with the mystery woman has fans wondering whether Costner has a new romance to celebrate.