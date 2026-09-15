RHOSLC Star Whitney Rose Sheds Light on Her Split From Justin

Season seven of Bravo‘s “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” premieres September 16. Now, ahead of the show’s return, one of its stars, Whitney Rose, is opening up about her split from her husband, Justin Rose. This follows RHOSLC costar Angie Katsanevas commenting on her split.

Whitney Rose Says She And Justin Are ‘Nesting’ Amid Their Split

Getty Whitney Rose

Reports surfaced in July 2026 that Rose and her husband were living separate lives. Now, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is opening up about their new dynamic, with the man she still calls her “best friend.”

She began, “Justin and I are separated, and we’re working through next steps right now.” After that, she defended her family, saying, “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t have a loving family,” before stating, “We’re still very much a family unit, and our family just looks different right now.”

After that, Rose said that she and her estranged husband were “nesting,” meaning they live in separate locations, one with the kids, and then they switch. She went on, “Our focus is on the children – keeping our kids healthy, safe, and secure; we don’t want anything to change in their [lives] while we’re figuring out our marriage.”

The RHOSLC star then explained their living arrangement, saying they, “Have an apartment and the home, so Justin and I go from the apartment to the home so the kids can stay here, their routine stays the same, and they can have that security of knowing their life isn’t going to change.”

The RHOSLC Star Says Her Separation Is Going ‘Beautifully’

Getty Whitney Rose and Bronwyn Newport

The interview continued, and Rose was asked how their separation had gone for their family so far. She responded, “It’s going beautifully.”

She continued, “Honestly, it has been. I was so scared and nervous to take this next step, but honestly, now that I’ve done it, I wish I would have done it sooner because it has been a beautiful thing for our family, and it’s given a lot of peace for Justin and I and a lot of peace for our children.”

When asked what their future looks like, Rose stated that it was “unclear.” When asked if she had “a hope for where it lands,” she responded, “My hope right now is that we can just keep maintaining this peace, and we are so, Justin and I are best friends, and it’s hard to accept that maybe the romantic side of our marriage, or your marriage, is over, but Justin and I aren’t going anywhere.”

Rose continued, We’re best friends, we’re business partners, and we have a lot of exciting things with Wild Rose Beauty coming up.” She went on to say their two children, 16 and 13, are “thriving.” She then said she didn’t “want to put any labels or timestamps or anything,” as she wants to ensure she’s “doing the right thing.”

After that, the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star said that the dynamic with Justin “changes every day.” When asked if they were “good” today, she said, “Today we’re good.”

Regarding why their marriage fell apart, Rose called it “a culmination of many things over the years,” before saying the business was a major factor. She also spoke about “lingering issues in their marriage.”

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Rose spoke to Bravo Insider in September 2026 ahead of the season seven premiere of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” During the interview, she updated fans on the two children she shares with Justin and how involved they’ll be in the new season.

About her daughter, she said, “Bobbie Rose is 16. You’ll get to see her celebrate her birthday. She’s playing club soccer and high school soccer and just living her best life with her friends. She’s really loved high school.”

After that, Rose dished on her 13-year-old son, saying, “Brooks is the most handsome, charming, funny kid ever. I love his sense of humor. He also plays soccer and started middle school this year.”