Alexia Nepola Gives Major Update on Relationship With Todd

Alexia Nepola is finally putting a label on where things stand with Todd Nepola.

After a divorce, a reconciliation and plenty of questions about whether the “Real Housewives of Miami” star and her former husband were officially giving their relationship another chance, Alexia offered her clearest update yet during the Sept. 13 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

When Andy Cohen noted that the two were “clearly back together again” and asked Alexia to define their relationship today, she did not hesitate.

“Very happy,” Alexia said. “Things are so much better. We’re in a great place, and you know, love wins. We figured it out.”

The update marks another turn in a relationship that Alexia has remained hopeful about even after their marriage legally came to an end.

Alexia Nepola Says She and Todd ‘Figured It Out’

Todd filed for divorce from Alexia in April 2024 after nearly three years of marriage. Despite the filing, their relationship did not follow a straightforward path toward a permanent split.

The two continued spending time together, and Alexia repeatedly spoke about the love that remained between them. Their divorce was finalized in March 2026, but that did not close the door on a reconciliation.

In June, Alexia made it clear that she and Todd were still very much in each other’s lives.

“All we know is that we love each other and we are very happy with each other. We’re in a good place and we want to be together,” she said at the time.

She also left open the possibility that their relationship could eventually lead them back down the aisle.

“I would only remarry Todd. Not anybody else,” Alexia said, adding that she would “definitely love to renew my vows one day with him.”

Now, three months later, Alexia’s latest update leaves considerably less room for interpretation. Whatever title they ultimately put on their relationship, she says they are happy, together and have worked through what once separated them.

Marysol Patton Reveals Her Surprising Change of Heart About Todd

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Alexia wasn’t the only RHOM star discussing Todd on WWHL. Her longtime friend Marysol Patton also weighed in, and her comments were particularly notable given her history with him.

Marysol has made no secret of her concerns about Todd over the years. She admitted she initially felt uncomfortable when Alexia began reconnecting with him, but an unexpected encounter between Marysol and Todd apparently changed the temperature.

“We met accidentally one night, and he was so lovely, and he was very nice to me, and he actually apologized and said, ‘You know you were right.’ I was shocked,” Marysol recalled.

Asked to name three nice things about Todd, Marysol only made it to two, but both were significant.

“He spent a lot of money on a really nice house for her to live in. Five big ones,” she said. “He was really nice the first time I saw him and said that I was right about all the things I said, and he shouldn’t have done those things to Alexia, so I thought that was huge.”

For a couple whose relationship has changed dramatically over the past two years, Alexia’s newest declaration may be the simplest update yet: They found their way back to a place that makes them happy.