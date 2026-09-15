RHOBH Star is  ‘Obsessed’ With Season 16 Newcomer Leah Remini

Sutton Stracke weighed in on the addition of Leah Remini to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Weeks after the former “King of Queens” star was announced as a new cast member on the Bravo reality show, Stracke said she is thrilled to have her on board.

“I am obsessed with her,” Stracke told Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea of Remini. “I think she’s phenomenal. I really like her a lot.”

When asked how Remini came to join the show, Stracke replied, “Kyle [Richards] bought her on. And it’s so great. She’s an actress, but she’s so real. She’s really real, she’s so laid back and cool, and I have just really enjoyed getting to know her.”

Like Richards, Remini’s acting career dates back to the 1980s. Before “The King of Queens,” she appeared on “Head of the Class,” “Saved by the Bell,” and more. Following her nine-season run on “The King of Queens” in the early 2000s, Remini, a former Scientologist, produced the Emmy-winning docuseries “Scientology and the Aftermath.”

In addition to Stracke, Richards and Remini, the latest “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast includes newcomer Tracy Tutor as well as veteran stars Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Bozoma Saint John, Rachel Zoe and “friends”. Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly, Variety reported.

Leah Remini Already Posed For a Photo With Sutton Stracke, Giving Fans a Look at Their Cute Dynamic

Stracke has been spotted filming with Remini for the upcoming 16th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Remini, 56, recently posted to her Instagram page that showed her with Stracke and Richards at a restaurant. The photo posted by the newcomer showed Stracke with a small bandage sticker above her lip as the trio posed for the shot.

“Not even a week in and Sutton has stitches,” Remini captioned the photo, which showed the boutique owner with a Band-Aid emoji over her lip.

Leah Remini is a Longtime ‘Real Housewives’ and Bravo TV Fan

Bravo Cast members from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” pose together in an official Season 15 promotional image/Bravo.

Remini is a longtime reality TV fan. She has competed on “Dancing With the Stars” and also had her own reality show titled “Leah Remini: It’s All Relative,” which featured her family.

In 2021, Remini told “The Today Show” that she was a fan of “Real Housewives in any state.” “Basically Bravo,” she added of her reality TV must-haves.

:What I like about reality shows is that it takes me away,” Remini shared. “It’s like a mind vacation. … When I watch reality shows, it’s almost as if my mind is suspended and is literally frozen. It’s mind-numbing.”

In 2025, Remini told Us Weekly that she would be interested in doing reality TV again, but only if the situation was right for her and her family.

“I would do it again,” Remini told the outlet. “I would only do it again with my family, and if they let my family be my family.”

The actress noted that she hadn’t actively pursued reality TV because she “would hate to look like I’m selling my family.”