Joe Giudice Shares Heartbreaking Loss

Joe Giudice is opening up about a deeply personal loss.

The former RHONJ star took to social media to mourn the passing of his grandmother, sharing a emotional tribute to the woman who helped shape his life. For fans who have followed Giudice’s journey through years of high-profile ups and downs, his raw message offered a rare, quiet look at his tight-knit family roots.

Joe Giudice Says ‘Its Hard to Say Goodbye’

In a moving Instagram post, Joe Giudice shared how difficult it was to “say goodbye” to his beloved grandmother.

He wrote, “My grandmother passed away today at 98 years old, just a few days shy of her 99th birthday. I’m grateful for the many years we had with her, but it’s still hard to say goodbye.”

Giudice continued, “She was a part of our family’s life for so long, and we’ll miss her dearly. Rest in peace, Grandma. I love you.”

The former reality star’s family and friends shared their heartfelt condolences in the post’s comments section. They tried to offer support to Giudice during this difficult time.

“I am so very sorry. God bless her may your nonna rest in peace,” wrote Dolores Catania.

Giudice’s ex-wife Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe, shared prayer hand and heart emojis in response to his message. His oldest daughter, Gia Giudice, posted a deeply personal message to try and lift her father’s spirits.

“I love you dad,” she began. “I was so lucky to have met my great grandmother and have her in my life for so many years.. She was the sweetest woman who loved and welcomed everyone around her with open arms.. rest easy nonna.”

Other RHONJ fans also posted their condolences. “So sorry for your loss Joe. May she rest in peace,” penned one follower. A second wrote, “I’m so sorry. God bless her she lived a long beautiful life.”

A third fan noted, “Sorry Joe. We remember her on the show! 98, wow that’s a good long life!! RIP Nana!!” A final fan remarked, “Soo sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family.”

Joe Giudice Recently Appeared on Gia’s Bravo Series ‘Next Gen: NYC’

During the Season 2 finale of “Next Gen: NYC,” Gia Giudice felt the strain of navigating a relationship on reality television. She recently voiced growing concerns over her future with boyfriend Christian Carmichael, admitting his strong discomfort with filming has left the couple working through a major crossroad.

In the clip, as reported by Bravo, her father, Joe Giudice admitted that he initially agreed to participate in RHONJ “because of your mother.” She added, “Christian’s been filming a little bit, and it’s been funny, because he literally reminds me of you. I’m sure you weren’t used to it at first.”

She continued, “It definitely is a sensitive topic. I mean, we’re still trying to figure out how we’re going to proceed going forward.”

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In a ‘Next Gen’ clip, Carmichael expressed his feelings about filming, telling Giudice, “I don’t like being filmed all the time. I don’t have to, but you have to do that.”

She later told cameras, “It’s just crazy to see when we started dating, where my career was, to where it is now. However, he never has stopped me from doing anything.”

Joe Giudice currently lives in the Bahamas. He stopped appearing regularly on RHONJ in 2019 during Season 10. The series will debut Season 15 shortly.