Ciara Miller Reveals Which DWTS Star She Had a Major Fangirl Moment Over

“Summer House” star Ciara Miller appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Monday, September 14, just a day before “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 kicks off. Although Miller won’t make her ballroom debut until night two of the two-night premiere, there’s no doubt she and the rest of the celebrity contestants are already feeling the nerves as they prepare to dance live on television.

But while the Bravo star may be nervous about competing on DWTS, it was meeting one of the fellow contestants that gave her a different kind of butterflies. The season 35 cast consists of reality TV stars, athletes, actors, and comedians, but Miller revealed that meeting “Save the Last Dance” actress Julia Stiles left her having a major fangirl moment.

Ciara Miller Admits She Was Starstruck Meeting Julia Stiles on DWTS

Getty Ezra Sosa and Julia Stiles attend the 78th Emmy Awards Night 2 at Peacock Theater on September 06, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

As Ciara Miller spoke to host Jennifer Hudson about her preparations for “Dancing With the Stars” season 35, the “Summer House” star admitted that she had a fangirl moment meeting actress Julia Stiles, who is also competing this season.

“I mean, I met Julia Stiles, and I grew up watching ‘Save the Last Dance’ over [and over again],” she began. “You’ve seen the movie 15 million times. I would go over to my girlfriend’s house, and yeah, her name was Britney; her parents would literally put us in front of the TV and put on ‘Save the Last Dance.’ That would keep us occupied for at least four hours. Rewatch it over and over again,” she continued.

“I met her; she was like, ‘Hey, I’m Julia. I was like, [long pause] I know,” Miller added about being starstruck to meet the actress. The reality star said that she couldn’t get a word out, only telling Stiles it was “an honor” to meet her. Despite a somewhat awkward first impression, Miller called Stiles “so cool, so sweet.”

Miller also noted that meeting actress Jenna Dewan had her fangirling. “A star in her own right, ‘Step Up,’ I mean, she’s an incredible dancer as well. She’s also so sweet.”

Overall, Miller called her season 35 cast “a good bunch.” Besides Miller, Stiles, and Dewan, the cast includes Tatyana Ali, Taylor Hanson, Ezra French, Amber Glenn, Connor Wood, Sarah Jane Nader, Tyler Cameron, Giada DeLaurentiis, Harry Shum Jr., Conner Levitt, Guillermo Rodriguez, Maura Higgins, and Jackson Olson.

Miller’s ‘Summer House’ Co-Star Believes She’s ‘In the Best Place’ In Her Career

Getty Carl Radke and Ciara Miller attend the Ciara Miller x DSW Collaboration Dinner at The New York Edition on May 27, 2026 in New York City.

It’s safe to say that Miller has had something of an Ariana Madix moment. Much like the “Vanderpump Rules” star (who also competed on DWTS), Miller has seen her career skyrocket. Following news earlier this year that her ex and co-stars West Wilson and Amanda Batula developed a romantic relationship, Miller was announced as a cast member for DWTS season 35, and more wonderful career opportunities followed, including co-hosting “Love Island USA: Aftersun.”

Miller’s co-star Carl Radke also agreed that her life, specifically her career, has only gone up as he spoke about her DWTS debut. “I think she’s in the best place she has been in her career — just where she’s at, what she’s doing, the confidence level. And she’s got a great dancing partner. So all the energy is going her direction,” he told People.

Radke and a few of the “Summer House” gang are also flying to Los Angeles to root for Miller, who is partnered with pro Brandon Armstrong for the new season. “I have her performance dates, and Lindsay [Hubbard], Kyle [Cooke], myself, I think Mia [Calabrese], I think a few of us are going to go. It might be different days depending on our schedule, but I have some dates in mind, so September at some point,” he said.