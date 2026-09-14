Nikki DeLoach Reveals She Failed To Get on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Despite ‘The Best Audition Tape You Have Ever Seen’

She’s appeared in umpteen Hallmark Channel movies over the years, yet Nikki DeLoach has one big goal she’s yet to achieve.

That goal: to hoof her way into viewers’ hearts in the ballroom on “Dancing With the Stars.”

And it’s not like she’s waiting by the phone in hopes of getting an invitation; she’s proactively attempted to land herself a spot on the show — albeit to no avail.

Your Loss, ‘DWTS’

@usweekly Before hosting the #DanceParty2EndALZ with Ashley Williams, Hallmark Channel star Nikki DeLoach makes a case for why she deserves a spot on DWTS. ♬ original sound – Us Weekly

Interviewed by Us Weekly, DeLoach revealed that she’d made an attempt to join the cast, but wound up being rebuffed.

“I sent in an audition tape. The best audition tape you have ever seen,” DeLoach boasted.

“I’m not joking. I don’t talk about myself like this. It was phenomenal,” she said of the tape she sent to producers.

However, despite its awesomeness, the audition did not land her that coveted spot on the show.

“I have never been more surprised at not getting a job in my life, ever in my life,” she admitted. “So you know what, ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ your loss.”

A ‘Big Mistake’

Also chiming in was DeLoach’s fellow Hallmark fan favorite Ashley Williams.

Calling the decision of “DWTS” producers to ignore DeLoach a “big mistake,” Williams advised them they can still atone for that poor decision by inviting DeLoach onboard for a future season.

“You know what? This isn’t over. This isn’t ‘Dancing with the Stars’ only season,” Williams jokingly told the magazine.

“Y’all are gonna come crawling back, and we’re gonna enjoy every second of it,” she quipped. “And the answer will be yes.”

Added DeLoach: “I would have crushed. You could have gotten all of it.”

Meanwhile, Us Weekly also caught up with Hallmark star Andrew Walker.

When asked which Hallmark Channel star should join “DWTS,” he offered an instant answer. “I was gonna say Nikki,” he declared. “Nikki should do it.”

Dance Party for a Good Cause

That interview, by the way, took place during the Dance Party to End ALZ event on Sunday, September 13.

Hosted by DeLoach and Williams, the event raises funds to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association’s research grant program.

For Williams, there’s a deep family connection behind the annual event.

“My sister, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, founded the Dance Party for Alzheimer’s in 2016, and a couple years after that, she asked me if I would take over,” Williams told Us Weekly.

As for DeLoach’s involvement, chalk that up to another example of Hallmark Channel stars helping each other out.

“She said, ‘Well, you don’t have to do it alone.’ And immediately, I called Nikki, and halfway through asking, she said, ‘Yes! I’m in.’”

According to DeLoach, joining her friend and fellow Hallmark star in such a worthy endeavor was a total no-brainer.

“Here’s the thing about friendship. Family is blood. They have to be your family. You choose friends, and then for me, my friends are my family,” DeLoach shared.

“They are the ones that I call when I’m sad, when I’m upset. … I would not be standing on my two feet without my girlfriends,” she added, referencing Williams, “and especially this one.”