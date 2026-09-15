Emmy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Winners Revealed & Biggest Moments

Time for one of the biggest nights in television!

The 2026 Emmy Awards will premiere from the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, California, with Mariska Hargitay hosting.

Who wins the Emmy Awards tonight? Find out all of the winners, as well as the biggest moments.

Comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Nobody Wants This

Hacks

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow’s Bay

Winner: Widow’s Bay

Drama series

Nominees:

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends and Neighbors

Winner: The Pitt

Charlie’s Angels 50th Anniversary

The stars of the hit show, Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd, reunited as presenters at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Tribute To Rob Reiner

Jamie Lee Curtis teared up as she remembered Rob Reiner, highlighting his Emmy win for “The Bear.”

Noah Kahan Performs During The ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

The singer performed “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Macaulay Culkin, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy Pay Tribute To Catherine O’Hara

Limited or anthology series

Nominees:

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story

Winner: DTF St. Louis

Sally Field & Reba McEntire Pay Tribute To Dolly Parton

After Sally Field took the stage and talked about Parton’s incredible legacy, McEntire performed ‘Appalachian Memories’ in tribute.

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Nominees:

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Task

Winner: Vince Gilligan, “Pluribus”

Michael J. Fox Receives The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award

The beloved actor received a standing ovation as he was introduced as the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award winner.

“Initially I kept my Parkinson’s diagnosis a secret. I worried it would affect my work and relationships with audiences. Would they laugh if they knew I was sick? I was stunned by the support from all of you, so uplifted and I hadn’t lost what I do,” he said in his speech. “They couldn’t take it away from me. And it’s because you stood up for me. … I understood that accepting Parkinson’s didn’t mean I had to surrender to it. It just meant I had to do everything I could for everyone living with this disease.”

Directing for a comedy series

Presenter: Marcello Hernández

Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer – The Bear

Andrew DeYoung – The Chair Company

Lucia Aniello – Hacks

Mary Lou Belli – The Ms. Pat Show

Hiro Murai – Widow’s Bay

Winner: Hiro Murai – Widow’s Bay

Variety Series

Nominees:

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Winner: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Nominees:

Salli Richardson Whitfield, The Gilded Age

Hanelle M. Culpepper, Paradise

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Vince Gilligan, Pluribus

Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses

Salli Richardson Whitfield, Task

Winner: Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses

Writing for a comedy series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Tim Robinson – The Chair Company

Michael Patrick King – The Comeback

Lucia Aniello – Hacks

Anthony King – Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat

Katie Dippold – Widow’s Bay

Winner: Katie Dippold – Widow’s Bay

Lead actor in a comedy series

Presenter: Jon Hamm & Amanda Peet

Nominees:

Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Winner: Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Presenter: Emilia Clarke & Emma D’Arcy

Nominees:

Claire Danes, The Beast In Me

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Winner: Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Cameo

In a pre-taped sketch, Swift made a surprise cameo, showing up on the set of Law & Order: SVU in which Hargitay plays her iconic character Olivia Benson as her and her team try to figure out one main question: will Taylor Swift be at the Emmys?

Supporting actor in a drama series

Presenter: Rachel Sennott & Odessa A’zion

Nominees:

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey, Task

Carlos Manuel-Vesga, Pluribus

Winner: Tom Pelphrey, Task

Lead actor in a drama series

Presenter: John Mulaney

Nominees:

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Winner: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Reality competition program

Presenter: Brooks Nader, Jessica Belkin, Noah Beck, Stephen Amell, Thaddeus LaGrone, & Hassie Harrison

Nominees:

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Winner: The Traitors

Baywatch Is Back!

Brooks Nader, Jessica Belkin, Noah Beck, Stephen Amell, Thaddeus LaGrone, and Hassie Harrison took the stage, with teh men wearing black suits while the women stunned in red gowns to promote their reboot of the hit show.

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Presenter: Sofía Vergara

Nominees:

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Winner: Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay

Lead actress in a drama series

Presenter: Julia Garner & Florence Pugh

Nominees:

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Zendaya, Euphoria

Winner: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Supporting actress in a drama series

Presenter: Emmy Rossum & Alan Cumming

Nominees:

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Winner: Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Presenter: Sarah Michelle Gellar & David Boreanaz

Nominees:

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac, Beef

Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Winner: Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Buffy the Vampire Slayer 30th Anniversary

Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz took the stage for a heartwarming reunion at the 2026 Emmy Awards, celebrating the show’s 30th anniversary. And with that, before they began presenting the award, they took a moment to acknowledge the members of the cast whom they have lost over the past two years.

Lead actress in a comedy series

Presenter: Zendaya

Nominees:

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Jean Smart, Hacks

Winner: Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Presenter: Amy Poehler

Nominees:

Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Winner: Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay

The Show Begins!

Mariska Hargitay kicked things off, opening the show with a spoof of the popular song “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll,” instead singing “I Love TV Screens.” She’s the first woman to host the show in 15 years.