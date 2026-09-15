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Emmy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Winners Revealed & Biggest Moments

Emmy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Winners Revealed & Biggest Moments

Time for one of the biggest nights in television!

The 2026 Emmy Awards will premiere from the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, California, with Mariska Hargitay hosting.

Who wins the Emmy Awards tonight? Find out all of the winners, as well as the biggest moments.

LIVE UPDATES

Comedy series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Hacks
  • Margo’s Got Money Troubles
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • Widow’s Bay

Winner: Widow’s Bay

Drama series

Nominees:

  • The Diplomat
  • The Gilded Age
  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
  • Paradise
  • The Pitt
  • Pluribus
  • Slow Horses
  • Your Friends and Neighbors

Winner: The Pitt

Charlie’s Angels 50th Anniversary

The stars of the hit show, Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd, reunited as presenters at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Tribute To Rob Reiner

Jamie Lee Curtis teared up as she remembered Rob Reiner, highlighting his Emmy win for “The Bear.”

Noah Kahan Performs During The ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

The singer performed “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Macaulay Culkin, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy Pay Tribute To Catherine O’Hara

Limited or anthology series

Nominees:

  • All Her Fault
  • The Beast In Me
  • Beef
  • DTF St. Louis
  • Love Story

Winner: DTF St. Louis

Sally Field & Reba McEntire Pay Tribute To Dolly Parton

After Sally Field took the stage and talked about Parton’s incredible legacy, McEntire performed ‘Appalachian Memories’ in tribute.

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Nominees:

  • The Diplomat
  • The Pitt
  • Pluribus
  • Slow Horses
  • Task

Winner: Vince Gilligan, “Pluribus”

Michael J. Fox Receives The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award

The beloved actor received a standing ovation as he was introduced as the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award winner.

“Initially I kept my Parkinson’s diagnosis a secret. I worried it would affect my work and relationships with audiences. Would they laugh if they knew I was sick? I was stunned by the support from all of you, so uplifted and I hadn’t lost what I do,” he said in his speech. “They couldn’t take it away from me. And it’s because you stood up for me. … I understood that accepting Parkinson’s didn’t mean I had to surrender to it. It just meant I had to do everything I could for everyone living with this disease.”

Directing for a comedy series

Presenter: Marcello Hernández

  • Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary
  • Christopher Storer – The Bear
  • Andrew DeYoung – The Chair Company
  • Lucia Aniello – Hacks
  • Mary Lou Belli – The Ms. Pat Show
  • Hiro Murai – Widow’s Bay

Winner: Hiro Murai – Widow’s Bay

Variety Series

Nominees:

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • Saturday Night Live

Winner: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Nominees:

  • Salli Richardson Whitfield, The Gilded Age
  • Hanelle M. Culpepper, Paradise
  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt
  • Vince Gilligan, Pluribus
  • Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses
  • Salli Richardson Whitfield, Task

Winner: Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses

Writing for a comedy series

  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Tim Robinson – The Chair Company
  • Michael Patrick King – The Comeback
  • Lucia Aniello – Hacks
  • Anthony King – Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat
  • Katie Dippold – Widow’s Bay

Winner: Katie Dippold – Widow’s Bay

Lead actor in a comedy series

Presenter: Jon Hamm & Amanda Peet

Nominees:

  • Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Wonder Man
  • Steve Carell, Rooster
  • Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Winner: Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Presenter: Emilia Clarke & Emma D’Arcy

Nominees:

  • Claire Danes, The Beast In Me
  • Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
  • Carey Mulligan, Beef
  • Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story
  • Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Winner: Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Cameo

In a pre-taped sketch, Swift made a surprise cameo, showing up on the set of Law & Order: SVU in which Hargitay plays her iconic character Olivia Benson as her and her team try to figure out one main question: will Taylor Swift be at the Emmys?

Supporting actor in a drama series

Presenter: Rachel Sennott & Odessa A’zion

Nominees:

  • Patrick Ball, The Pitt
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
  • Gerran Howell, The Pitt
  • Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
  • Tom Pelphrey, Task
  • Carlos Manuel-Vesga, Pluribus

Winner: Tom Pelphrey, Task

Lead actor in a drama series

Presenter: John Mulaney

Nominees:

  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt
  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Mark Ruffalo, Task
  • Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Winner: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Reality competition program

Presenter: Brooks Nader, Jessica Belkin, Noah Beck, Stephen Amell, Thaddeus LaGrone, & Hassie Harrison

Nominees:

  • Dancing With the Stars
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors

Winner: The Traitors

Baywatch Is Back!

Brooks Nader, Jessica Belkin, Noah Beck, Stephen Amell, Thaddeus LaGrone, and Hassie Harrison took the stage, with teh men wearing black suits while the women stunned in red gowns to promote their reboot of the hit show.

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Presenter: Sofía Vergara

Nominees:

  • Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
  • Paul W. Downs, Hacks
  • Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
  • Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay
  • Michael Urie, Shrinking
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Winner: Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay

Lead actress in a drama series

Presenter: Julia Garner & Florence Pugh

Nominees:

  • Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
  • Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
  • Zendaya, Euphoria

Winner: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Supporting actress in a drama series

Presenter: Emmy Rossum & Alan Cumming

Nominees:

  • Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
  • Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
  • Allison Janney, The Diplomat
  • Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
  • Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
  • Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
  • Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Winner: Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Presenter: Sarah Michelle Gellar & David Boreanaz

Nominees:

  • Riz Ahmed, Bait
  • Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
  • Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Oscar Isaac, Beef
  • Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Winner: Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Buffy the Vampire Slayer 30th Anniversary

Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz took the stage for a heartwarming reunion at the 2026 Emmy Awards, celebrating the show’s 30th anniversary. And with that, before they began presenting the award, they took a moment to acknowledge the members of the cast whom they have lost over the past two years.

Lead actress in a comedy series

Presenter: Zendaya

Nominees:

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
  • Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Winner: Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Presenter: Amy Poehler

Nominees:

  • Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay
  • Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
  • Megan Stalter, Hacks
  • Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Winner: Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay

The Show Begins!

Mariska Hargitay kicked things off, opening the show with a spoof of the popular song “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll,” instead singing “I Love TV Screens.” She’s the first woman to host the show in 15 years.

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