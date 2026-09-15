SEE: Taylor Swift Hangs With Tom Cruise at Her 1st Chiefs Game as a Football Wife

Taylor Swift was spotted hanging out with none other than Tom Cruise while supporting Travis Kelce at her first Kansas City Chiefs game as a football wife!

The superstar singer tied the knot with Kelce over the July 4th weekend of 2026, after 3 years of dating.

She sat in a box for the return of Monday Night Football with Cruise on her left, and Kelce’s mother Donna on her right.

Getty Taylor Swift sits at the Chiefs game with Tom Cruise and Donna Kelce on September 14, 2026.

The “Our Song” singer wore her usual bangs with her shoulder-length hair in gentle waves around her shoulders, and a red and white checkered shirt to show her team spirit. She was seen sipping a drink while appearing to be deep in conversation with the “Top Gun” actor.

At other points, she was seen smiling and laughing.

Getty Taylor Swift at Chiefs game with Tom Cruise.

36-year-old Kelce is in his 14th season with the Chiefs, and has not hinted at any plans of slowing down. “I still have the desire to go out there and compete, and I still think I can compete at a high level, I love this game so much that, you know, I’m not ready to, you know, go into that next phase yet,” he recently revealed to GMA.

Getty Taylor Swift points during the September 14 Chiefs game.

In some photos of Taylor sitting in her suite at the game, her parents Scott and Andrea were seen joining the group.

Tom Cruise Previously Attended Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’

Not much is publicly known about Taylor’s friendly relationship with Cruise, but he was seen attending her stop of “The Eras Tour” in London back in June 2024.

The tour set a record for being the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, a title previously held by her pal Ed Sheeran’s ” ÷ (Divide) Tour.”

Much earlier in his career, Ed opened for the entire North American leg of Taylor Swift’s “Red Tour,” which ran from March to September of 2013.

Travis Kelce Celebrates the Kickoff of His 14th Chiefs Season

Kelce marked the start of football season by writing “Let’s start this thing off right!!” alongside a montage of some of his most emotional moments on the field.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of his teammate and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, showed her support by leaving a string of fire emojis.

Monday’s game marked Mahomes’ first game back since his 2025 season was ended on December 14 by a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee.

On the night of his big comeback, the 30-year-old looked no worse for wear as he expertly scored the game’s first touchdown, prompting Brittany to declare on her Instagram Stories, “HESSSS BACKKKKKKKKKK.”

Travis addressed Mahomes’ 2025 injury soon after it happened on his podcast “New Heights,” saying, “Obviously, we lost our quarterback, man. Patty Mahomes, our guy, our brother, our fearless leader, our face of the franchise, and, to an ACL.” He explained seeing a teammate go down is “never easy” and seeing the incident with Mahomes was “almost like it wasn’t real.”