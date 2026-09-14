Meet the Famous Wives of the Broncos & Chiefs Players Ahead of Week 1 Monday Night Football

The NFL season is officially back, with September 14 marking Week 1 of Monday Night Football. The Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs will face each other at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

While the athletes take the field for Week 1 of MNF, their loved ones will hopefully be cheering them on from the stands. Interest in NFL players’ wives and girlfriends has only gone up in recent years, thanks in part to Taylor Swift, who married Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce this summer.

Now, all eyes will be on the stands to see if Swift makes an appearance alongside fellow Chiefs wife Brittany Mahomes, who is married to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, when they take on the Broncos. Here’s who else fans will need to know when it comes to Week 1’s MNF WAGS.

Will Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Attend MNF?

Getty Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs fist bumps his son, Bronze, while his wife and daughter, Brittany and Sterling, watch prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fans are hoping for a sighting of Taylor Swift when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos on home turf on Monday, September 14. Swift is no stranger to attending games, but she’ll mark the 2026 NFL season as a wife, after she and Travis Kelce officially wed this July.

Just before the game kicks off, fans will hear from Kelce himself about his wedding to Swift. In a preview clip for his interview with ESPN, the athlete tells Chris Berman, “It was the best night of my life.”

“Marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up and the amount of love in the air,” he added.

Kelce, sitting next to his quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also commented on the wedding. “My perspective it was a lot of fun. I did a little dancing. I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to dance, and it was good to get my first dancing experience of the offseason.”

Fans have usually seen Swift sitting in the box with Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes. She and the three-time Super Bowl champion tied the knot in March 2022 and welcomed three children. In fact, the two women have become close friends, from sharing a secret handshake while watching a game to Brittany joining Swift and all her famous friends for a girls’ night.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Swift only attended home games last season, which means she could very well be in attendance for Week 1.

Meet the Other Famous Wives Who Could Be in the Stands for Broncos vs. Chiefs on MNF

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes aren’t the only familiar faces who could be cheering from the stands during Monday Night Football.

When it comes to rooting for the Chiefs, kicker Harrison Butker’s wife, Isabelle Butker, will sure be donning her red, gold, and white. The couple has been married since 2018, with Isabelle having been by her husband’s side since he was drafted in 2017. Like Patrick and Brittany, the couple is parents to three kids.

And, those who will be rocking orange and blue will certainly be Denver Broncos’s quarterback Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy Nix. In July, Izzy celebrated four years of marriage to the QB, sharing a photo on Instagram of the two holding their first child, Riley Belle Nix, who was born in March.

“4 years!!!! I love this life with you!!!!!! 🤍,” she captioned her post.

Nix will be throwing the ball to his wide receiver, Courtland Sutton, who, in 2023, married his wife, Brea Sutton, in a destination wedding in Mexico, per Denver Sports. According to People, Brea has been by Courtland’s side throughout most of his NFL career. She told the outlet just how strong a connection she formed with other wives and girlfriends of athletes.

“I was one of those crazy people who had 13 bridesmaids, and half of them were from the NFL,” she said.

Week 1 of Monday Night Football between the Broncos and Chiefs will air on ESPN and ABC on Monday, September 14, at 8:15 p.m. ET.