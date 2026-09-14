Lady Gaga Made a Surprising Prediction About Savannah Guthrie’s Baby 12 Years Ago

Lady Gaga once made a surprising prediction about Savannah Guthrie’s unborn baby, and 12 years later, the “Today” anchor still remembers exactly what happened. The sweet story resurfaced as the singer celebrates becoming a first-time mother herself. Gaga recently welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky after years of openly discussing her hopes of becoming a mom.

During the Sept. 14 episode of “Today,” Guthrie looked back at interviewing Gaga in 2014 while pregnant with her first child. Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, had deliberately chosen not to find out whether they were expecting a boy or girl, but Gaga apparently had an idea.

Lady Gaga Made Her Savannah Guthrie Prediction in 2014

TODAY — Pictured: (l-r) Savannah Guthrie and Lady Gaga appear on NBC News’ “Today” show — (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

“When I was pregnant with Vale and we didn’t find out if it was a boy or a girl, Lady Gaga came on and she said, ‘I think you’re having a girl,’” Guthrie recalled, according to PEOPLE. Guthrie naturally wanted to know how Gaga could possibly know something she and her husband didn’t.

“And I said, ‘Really? How do you know?’ And she said, ‘She told me,’” Guthrie continued. “Isn’t that cute?” Gaga’s prediction proved correct. Guthrie and Feldman welcomed their daughter, Vale Guthrie Feldman, in August 2014.

Jenna Bush Hager, who is Vale’s godmother, was stunned when Guthrie shared the story on “Today,” asking, “What! Vale and Lady Gaga had a connection?!” “I know!” Guthrie responded. “They had a psychic message in utero.”

Savannah Guthrie’s Daughter Vale Is Now 12

TODAY — Pictured: Savannah Guthrie as Taylor Swift and daughter Vale on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

The unusual encounter has taken on new meaning more than a decade later. Savannah Guthrie’s daughter Vale is now 12, while Guthrie and Feldman are also parents to 9-year-old son Charley.

Guthrie’s family has occasionally featured in her life away from the “Today” desk. The longtime NBC anchor married Feldman in 2014 and surprised guests at their wedding by announcing that they were four months into their first pregnancy.

The Gaga memory also arrives at an interesting full-circle moment. The woman who correctly guessed Guthrie was expecting a daughter is now experiencing motherhood herself.

Gaga and Polansky recently welcomed their first baby together. The famously private couple has kept many details surrounding their new arrival out of the public eye, including the baby’s name, sex and exact birth date.

Lady Gaga Had Been Looking Forward to Motherhood

US singer-songwriter and actress Lady Gaga attends the world premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 20, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

Long before becoming a parent, Gaga had made it clear that starting a family was important to her. During an October 2025 appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the Grammy winner discussed what she hoped would come next in her life and career.

“I would like to do many things,” Gaga said. “All of these things are open. But what I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope.”

Gaga had expressed similar hopes even earlier. She asked Polansky whether he wanted marriage and children before they even sat down on their first date after weeks of talking on the phone. “I think I wanted him to know that I was a family girl,” Gaga later explained.

Now that Gaga has stepped into the role she had been hoping for, Guthrie’s story offers a fitting look back at a memorable moment years before the singer had a child of her own, when Gaga somehow got one important detail about another mom’s baby exactly right.