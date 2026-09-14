Kim Kardashian Gets Nostalgic Remembering Her Early Role in Forgotten Drama Series

Reality television personality, model, socialite, businesswoman, and occasional actress Kim Kardashian has been getting nostalgic remembering one of her earliest on-screen roles in a series many people have long forgotten.

Kardashian, 45, is now known best for appearing in the likes of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “The Kardashians.” However, some of her earliest television credits were minor acting roles — and it’s one of those she’s been fondly recalling.

“Beyond the Break” was a drama series that aired on Noggin’s teen programming block, The N, from 2006 until 2009. Three seasons and 34 episodes were made. Per IMDb, its synopsis was as follows: “Four girls vie to become world-class surfers.”

The show starred Natalie Ramsey, Sonya Balmores, Tiffany Hines, Suzie Pollard, David Chokachi, Ross Thomas, and Adam T. Brooks. Kardashian had a recurring role in four episodes of season 3, in 2009, as a character called Elle.

She took to social media to remember her time on the series.

Kim Kardashian Remembers ‘Beyond the Break’

Seemingly randomly, Kim Kardashian shared her memory of appearing on “Beyond the Break” with the 344 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel comprising one photograph and one video. The picture shows the star on board a small boat next to Michael Copon, who played Vin Keahi, Kardashian’s character’s boyfriend. The video is a collection of pictures and footage from her time on the show, with Goldfrapp’s 2005 synth-pop hit “Ooh La La” playing over it. It’s a particularly fun insight for anyone who may remember “Beyond the Break.”

Her caption on the post reads, “beyond the break: my first show shot in Hawaii.”

Of course, Kardashian’s fans and followers absolutely loved the throwback to the star’s time on “Beyond the Break.” They flocked to the comments section of her post to have their say on it.

Kardashian’s Fans Think She’s Been ‘Iconic Since Forever’

Getty Kim Kardashian.

The comments section of Kim Kardashian’s post reminiscing about “Beyond the Break” is full of messages from her fans and followers who are loving the throwback.

One of Kardashian’s followers commented, “i love how you randomly reminisce and just decide to post it me asf.”

Another follower said, “you’ve lived so many lives you legendary queen.”

Somebody who’s clearly a fan of Kardashian’s relationship with Lewis Hamilton wrote, “Nice throwback mother, please bless us with a kimilton selfie 😭😭.”

“Iconic since forever 💐,” noted another Instagram user.

Someone else simply wrote, “Iconic ❤️.”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Beeeeen that girl!!❤️❤️”

Kardashian’s other early acting credits included roles on the likes of “CSI: NY,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “90210,” and “Drop Dead Diva.”

She has since acted on the small screen in shows like “American Horror Story: Delicate” and “All’s Fair,” as well as in movies like “Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor” “Ocean’s 8,” and “Paw Patrol: The Movie.”

We loved this reminder of Kim Kardashian’s role in “Beyond the Break.” We can’t wait to see the star in more acting roles in the future.

Kim Kardashian’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.