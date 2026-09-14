“General Hospital” Star Kirsten Storms Shares Personal Update After Difficult Year

Former “General Hospital” star Kirsten Storms gave fans an update on Instagram after difficult year that has included health concerns, an alleged break-in and an ongoing custody dispute with her ex-husband, Brandon Barash.

Storms, who played Maxie Jones on “General Hospital” for more than 20 years, shared additional information on social media about the alleged break-in at her former Tennessee apartment. She says the incident eventually became connected to what she describes as an unnecessary custody case.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Storms posted a Franklin Police Department report documenting police follow-up to a November 2025 call she made about a possible burglary.

Storms said she decided to make the report public because of the custody dispute that followed. She also clarified that the case is now moving toward mediation rather than an appearance before a judge.

Kirsten Storms Addresses Her Mental Health

Storms also addressed concerns that have been raised about her mental health. She emphasized that she has been proactive about getting professional care.

She revealed that she has worked with the same psychologist for years and praised the care she has received. Storms also pushed back against the idea that mental health concerns should be used to dismiss her claims about what happened at her apartment.

According to the police report obtained by Soap Opera Digest, Storms told police she noticed damage around the deadbolt on her apartment door after returning from a period away for work and medical treatment.

She also reported that some belongings had disappeared from her apartment and later turned up inside her vehicle. Storms provided police with photos, videos and screenshots related to her concerns.

Storms has continued trying to provide more context publicly. Earlier this month, she shared information about devices that she said had been connected to her apartment’s Wi-Fi network. Us Weekly reported that Storms said she had previously given information about the devices to the Franklin Police Department.

Storms Has Been Open About a Difficult Year

Storms has been increasingly open with fans about what she has experienced since relocating from California to Tennessee.

Kirsten Storms announced her move in 2025. Storms said at the time that leaving Los Angeles was important for her physical and mental health as well as her overall happiness.

She also revealed that doctors had discovered a brain aneurysm during a scan earlier that year. Storms had previously undergone brain surgery in 2021 to remove noncancerous cysts.

Her personal circumstances eventually affected her plans to continue playing Maxie.

Storms initially took a six-month hiatus from “General Hospital” and returned to the soap in February 2026. However, her comeback was brief, and her last appearance aired in March.

Could Kirsten Storms Still Return to “General Hospital”?

“General Hospital” eventually gave Maxie an off-screen exit rather than killing off or permanently closing the door on the popular character.

In July, the soap revealed that Maxie and Spinelli were moving to Australia with their family after Spinelli received a new job opportunity. That means Maxie can always return to Port Charles if Storms decides she is ready.

Storms has made it clear that her daughter remains her top priority while she deals with the custody dispute and other changes in her life. Her latest update also shows that she is continuing to advocate for herself and provide documentation supporting her account of what happened at her former apartment.

After such a turbulent year, hopefully the move toward mediation will allow Storms and her family to find some resolution. And while there are currently no announced plans for Maxie to return to “General Hospital,” the show has wisely left the door open if Storms eventually decides the time is right to come home to Port Charles.