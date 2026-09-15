Taylor Swift Pulls Double Duty With Surprise Cameo At Emmy Awards While Cheering On Husband Travis Kelce At Chiefs Opener

While it came as no surprise that Taylor Swift was not in attendance at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday night, as it was at the same time as her husband, Travis Kelce’s, season opener with the Kansas City Chiefs, the singer managed to make a cameo in the best way.

Swift was spotted sitting beside Tom Cruise at the game, but while that was going on, Hargitay included a fun sketch that featured the singer. In it, Hargitay was joined by all of her “Law and Order: SVU” co-stars as they aimed to solve one very important mystery….

Will Taylor Swift be at the Emmy’s?

“The Emmys are tonight, and the mayor’s office is breathing down my neck demanding an answer to the big question: Will Taylor Swift be at the Emmys?” host Mariska Hargitay said in the sketch, in character as Olivia Benson. “Now, in order to crack a Swifty case, you’ve got to think like a Swifty, because the Swifties think that everything is a clue to what she’ll do next.”

Swift joined in, also providing theories and clues. But in the end, the two had some fun, joking that instead Swift might show up in a pre-taped sketch, which is exactly what happened.

Watch Taylor Swift’s Cameo

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Fans were loving this sketch of the two icons, with another cameo by Swift’s catch, who she named after the iconic SVU character.

“Love it! That was the best sketch ever and major kudos to #Taylor Swift and #LawAndOrderSVU. I could watch this over and over again! 💯 🔥🙌🏼,” one person wrote.

“You know what’s criminal? TAYLOR SWIFT LOOKING THIS UNREAL IN A PANT SUIT,” another person posted.

“Dun dun!! The Chiefs 1st game of the season with Taywife in attendance while also seeing Olivia and Tay is the ✨perfect✨ twist! 😂,” a fan stated.

“Oh I know Taylor was living for this! So happy for her!!!,” another fan commented.

“This was 13/10!!!!! Perfectly written and executed (of course it was)!,” one fan said.