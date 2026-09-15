Miley Cyrus Has Lost Two People She Loved Dearly Within the Last Month: Read Her Latest Tribute

Miley Cyrus lost her beloved godmother Dolly Parton on August 25, when the country music icon passed away from a private battle with cancer. Then on Monday, September 14, it was announced that costume designer and fashion industry icon Bob Mackie died, which prompted Cyrus to once again share a heartfelt tribute. Mackie was 87.

Miley Cyrus Honors Bob Mackie

The former “The Voice” coach paid her respects to Mackie on her Instagram Stories. She shared a photo of herself wearing a gorgeous silver beaded outfit while performing onstage. In the text, she wrote, “You completed me, Bob Mackie. I love you.” Cyrus memorably wore the fringed beaded dress from Mackie’s vintage 2002 collection for a live performance of her hit “Flowers” during the 2024 Grammy Awards.

“This dress represents more than a performance—it’s a celebration of the relationship between music, artistry and glamour,” Cyrus said in a press release, People reports. “This performance was a pivotal moment in my life and to have Bob Mackie’s support in securing it means the world to me.”

Miley Cyrus performs onstage wearing Bob Mackie’s design in 2024

The praise and admiration were mutual. “Miley’s performance at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards marked an unforgettable moment in her career. As the designer of this dress, I couldn’t imagine it on anyone else. That girl was born to perform!” Mackie said, People reports.

Mackie also discussed his work with Cyrus in a February 2024 interview with British Vogue. “She’s borrowed a few things in the past,” he said. “Every time I’ve ever seen her in anything that I’ve [designed], I’ve adored it because she loves to perform and get dressed up – you know that she’s loving every minute of it.”

Mackie collaborated with many celebrities over decades in the entertainment industry, including Carol Burnett, Tina Turner, Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross, and Cher. And more recently, Sabrina Carpenter and Cyrus.

Remembering Bob Mackie’s Incredible Career

Mackie’s death was announced on Instagram on Monday, September 14. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today. He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do,” the statement reads. “His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world.” The post has been flooded with heartfelt messages from fans and celebrities paying their respects to the late star.

Cher was among those who honored Mackie after his passing. She did this with a post on X on September 14. She wrote, “My dear Bob has gone up to heaven. Knowing him, he’s bringing Sequins, Beads, & his sketch pad. Good nite sweet Prince.”

Mackie discussed his career in a 2021 interview with People. “I always knew what I wanted to do,” he said. “But I knew I was in trouble when my parents gave me a catcher’s mitt for Christmas. Then my good aunt gave me a jewelry-making kit. I made a few pairs of earrings, and that was that.”