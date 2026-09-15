Beloved Netflix Actress Loses Brave Cancer Battle at 44 — Tributes Pour In

A beloved Netflix actress known for her work in emotional dramas, rom-coms, and horror flicks, amongst other genres, has sadly passed away at the age of just 44.

Yuri Nakamura was born on March 15, 1982, in Osaka, Japan to a South Korean mother and a Japanese father of Korean descent. She passed away on Tuesday, September 1, following a brave battle with rectal cancer.

Her agency, Alpha Agency, released the news of her tragic passing via a statement in Mainichi Shimbun on Monday, September 14.

The statement begins, “On September 1st, Yuri Nakamura passed away due to rectal cancer. We express our deepest gratitude for the kindness and support she received during her lifetime and respectfully announce her passing.”

She had already beaten the horrible disease once, 13 years ago, but it returned and she was sadly unable to beat it a second time.

Nakamura enjoyed a stellar acting career that took off in the early 2000s. In the time since then, she built up an impressive filmography that crossed many genres.

Yuri Nakamura’s Filmography Is Extensive & Impressive

Yuri Nakamura worked prolifically for the past two-and-a-half decades, building an extensive and impressive filmography along the way.

She was perhaps known best for her work on two recent Netflix series. She played Miki Naruse in the drama series “Beyond Goodbye” and Irene in the rom-com series “Romantics Anonymous.”

Nakamura also appeared in several notable horror works. They include the 2009 supernatural horror “Ju-On: Black Ghost” (which is part of the popular “The Grudge” franchise), the 2010 sci-fi body horror “Kyōfu,” and the 2014 supernatural horror “Fatal Frame.”

Her additional television credits include the drama series “A Wonderful Single Life,” the medical drama “Iryû: Team Medical Dragon,” the period comedy-drama “Hanako & Anne,” the sci-fi comedy series “Masuyama Chounouryokushi jimusho,” and the comedy show “Laugh It Up!”

Other movies she appeared in include the 2009 comedy-drama “Lalapipo,” the 2011 drama “I Wish,” the 2012 drama “Hayabusa: Harukanaru Kikan,” the 2013 drama “Like Father, Like Son,” the 2014 action thriller “Genome Hazard,” the 2014 rom-com “My Hawaiian Discovery,” the 2016 family drama “After the Storm,” the 2017 drama “The 8-Year Engagement,” and the 2022 psychological drama thriller “Motherhood.”

As news of Nakamura’s passing began to circulate online, tributes to the star started appearing en masse on social media.

Fans Mourn ‘Amazing Actress’ Nakamura

Social media is now awash with tributes to Yuri Nakamura following the terribly sad news of her passing.

An Instagram post, captioned “We just lost another legend 😔,” is teeming with replies from upset fans of the star.

One fan commented, “So sad news, she was an amazing actress in Japan. So much love for her acting masterpiece. RIP🕊️.”

Another fan said, “Rip Yuri so beautiful so young 😢 😢😢.”

Somebody else wrote, “I just watched Romantics Anonymous wow. Rest in peace.”

“Rest in peace 🙏 🙏🙏🙏 truly missed and a angel always beautiful smile,” noted another Instagram user.

“NOOOOOOOOO I LOVED HER NOOOOOO,” proclaimed one devastated fan.

Last but not least, another individual commented, “All her fans are in deep shock. It is very sad 😢😢😢😢 RIP.”

We’d like to sent our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Yuri Nakamura at this hugely upsetting time. May her memory forever be a blessing and may she rest in eternal peace.

Yuri Nakamura’s filmography and some personal info was courtesy of IMDb.