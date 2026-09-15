Much-Loved Soap & Sitcom Actress Passes at 88 — Tributes Pour In

A much-loved British-born Australian actress, known best for her roles in soap operas, has sadly passed away at the age of 88.

Sheila Kennelly was born on December 28, 1936, in Brighton, Sussex, England. She passed away recently in Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia. The exact date and cause of her death have yet to be disclosed.

Television historian and friend of Kennelly, Andrew Mercado, announced the sad news on his Instagram account.

Mercado included a long text passage about Kennelly that begins, “Very sad news to report – darling Sheila Kennelly has died the way she always wanted, ‘falling off the twig,’ as she would say, on her beloved farm in the Hunter Valley. She was surrounded by her dogs and dear family who looked after he so lovingly in her final days.”

Kennelly’s acting career, which included television, movies, theatre, and music hall productions, began way back in the 1960s. In the sixty years since she embarked on it, the star amassed an extensive back catalog of work.

Sheila Kennelly’s Filmography Is Extensive

Sheila Kennelly was undoubtedly known best for her roles in two Australian soap operas. She played the retired pensioner and former carnival worker Floss McPhee in “Home and Away” from 1988 until 2008 (the above clip shows her, wearing a turquoise shirt, in the role of Floss). Before that, she played the wine bar owner and barmaid Norma Whittaker in “Number 96” from 1972 until 1975.

Her other most famous role was playing the happy-go-lucky Rosa Bertolucci in the sitcom “Kingswood Country” from 1982 until 1984.

However, her notable screen appearances go way beyond those roles.

Additional television credits include the drama series “Glenview High,” the children’s adventure series “Secret Valley,” the sitcom “Daily at Dawn,” the World War I miniseries “Anzacs,” and the medical dramas “The Flying Doctors,” “A Country Practice,” and “All Saints.”

Kennelly’s movie roles included the 1974 drama film “Number 96” (based on the aforementioned soap opera of the same name), the 1982 drama flick “Fluteman,” the 1987 drama movie “The Tale of Ruby Rose,” and the 1993 crime drama “Shotgun Wedding.”

As news of the beloved star’s passing began to circulate online, tributes started pouring in for her en masse.

Fans Tell Beloved Kennelly to ‘Fly High’

The comments section of Andrew Mercado’s announcement about Sheila Kennelly’s passing is teeming with tributes and messages from her many fans.

One fan of the actress commented, “Fly high Sheila❤️.”

Another fan wrote, “This is very Sad News indeed. I remember her playing Floss in Home and Away as well as Rosa from Kingswood Country. She was such a versatile actress as well as a really good one too. Vale Sheila. 😢🙏💔”

Someone else remembered, “She also had a very memorable turn early on in season two of ACP, playing a lady with a terminal illness who desperately wants to meet the stars of her favourite radio show Green Pastures, who are on a regional tour that includes Wandin Valley ❤️.”

“So sorry for your loss Andrew – I always thought she had a lovely happy face ❤️,” noted somebody else.

Another Instagram user wrote, “I’m rewatching number 96 at the moment. Sheila had such a lovely, natural screen presence and great chemistry with Gordon. Her passing is sad news.”

Last but not least, one individual recalled, “Sad news, Andrew. Sheila was also an accomplished stage actress in her early career. She trained at the Independent and made her debut aged 22; she did several show for Doris Fitton; was a regular at the Neutral Bay Music Hall and was a favourite of Robin Lovejoy at the Old Tote Theatre Company. I first met Sheila when she appeared in “Curtains” at Northside Theatre Company in 1989 (with Maggie Dense, Judie Far, Tom Oliver and Colleen Clifford). Sheila was fabulous company.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Sheila Kennelly. May her memory always be a blessing and may she rest in eternal peace.

Sheila Kennelly’s filmography and some personal info was courtesy of IMDb.