Jennifer Lopez Gives an Ultra-Rare Look Inside Her Multi-Million-Dollar Dream Home in the Hidden Hills

Former “American Idol” judge Jennifer Lopez owns a gorgeous home in Hidden Hills, California. The property cost $18 million, and Netflix’s “Office Romance” star purchased it in 2025, after splitting from her husband, Ben Affleck, in August 2024.

On Sunday, September 13, Lopez gave fans a rare look inside her home, which includes a Steinway piano and a room lined with art books and lion bookends.

Jennifer Lopez Shares a Glimpse Into Her Beautiful Home

In the Instagram post, fans also see a large floral arrangement, a pink sofa with oversized cushions, artwork lining one wall next to a selection of different-colored glasses, and a large ottoman covered with books and topped with a tray holding a candle. Lopez has put a lot of work into her home to make it exactly what she wanted, and in the caption, she wrote, “When the mood board comes to life.”

Fans flooded the post’s comment section with their thoughts on her home. “Gorgeous woman in a beautiful house,” a comment reads. “It turned out great!” another person shared.

Lopez purchased the property in March 2025, People reports. She appears very happy in her new home, and a source shared with the Daily Mail how “Jennifer is living inside her new property and is thrilled about it because it is like her very own Barbie dreamhouse. It is girly and fun with pink and white colors, very feminine and yummy. She is over the moon about it and really living out her ‘happy phase’ with no one to tell her what to do or how to behave. She is free.”

The source continued, “She also loves that the home reminds her of her Hamptons property, which she is ‘very happy with and where she has had so many great family moments.’”

The Rise of Jennifer Lopez

Lopez may have a dream home now, but this has been a long journey for her. She grew up in the Castle Hill neighborhood of the Bronx. In an interview with Vogue in November 2022, she reflected on the lessons her parents taught her.

“My parents taught me the value of hard work and the importance of being a good person,” she said. “But the combination of them was what I’ve had to figure out. It shaped what I liked as far as my personal life was concerned. Without infringing on their privacy, that was it: Who your mom is and who your dad is and how they love you and teach you to love become the positive and negative patterns that you have to overcome in life.”

At one point before Lopez made it big, she revealed she was “homeless.” She recalled that challenging time in an interview with W Magazine in 2013, CNN reports. “My mom and I butted heads. I didn’t want to go to college – I wanted to try dance full-time,” she said. “So she and I had a break. I started sleeping on the sofa in the dance studio. I was homeless, but I told her, ‘This is what I have to do.’ A few months later, I landed a job dancing in Europe. When I got back, I booked ‘In Living Color.’ I became a Fly Girl and moved to L.A. It all happened in a year.”