Hollywood Icon Pierce Brosnan Selling His $100 Million Home After 26 Years

Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, have owned their Malibu home for 26 years, but they now intend to sell. The mansion is estimated to be worth $100 million, but the “Golden Eye” actor has said he wants to sell because of environmental concerns and unpredictability.

Pierce Brosnan Reveals Why He Wants To Sell His Malibu Mansion

“We’ve been spared by the fires a few times now. But I think it’s time to move,” Brosnan told The Times in an article published on Friday, September 11. “Everything changes, everything falls apart.” He continued, “We live by this body of earth’s water on a fault in a ring of earthquakes. That creates a fear.”

He added, “I think the two of us are somewhat reclusive. It’s a long way into town. We have a small circle of friends here [but] people get divorced, they die, they move on. And we’re still here.”

Brosnan’s concerns are not unfounded. In 2015, the home incurred $1 million in damages from a fire, Us Weekly reports. The California wildfires in January 2025 devastated communities and destroyed homes, including the homes of stars like Mel Gibson, Jeff Bridges, Ricki Lake, Jennifer Grey, Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton and Anna Faris. And this week, a sinkhole at Sea Level Drive also destroyed homes, including actor Nicholas Cage’s mansion.

Hello! reports that Brosnan and his family spend most of their time at their Hawaii home, and first listed their Malibu property in 2022. The home, known as Orchid House, features five bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. Other highlights of the property include an open-plan living room, gorgeous outdoor space and incredible views, a salt water pool and a two-story guest house, and a full-length deck and multiple outdoor dining areas.

Pierce Brosnan Shares His Love for Malibu

Getty Pierce Brosnan attends the “MobLand” Season Two World Premiere

In an interview with Gentleman’s Journal, Brosnan discussed his love for the ocean, which explains why he chose a prime piece of coastal real estate. “Water has always been a part of my joy and my existence,” he said. “I grew up on a river on the banks of the the River Boyne, in Navan, County Meath. And I have fond memories of the seaside. It was a fair distance away, but we would travel, nevertheless, to the beaches in Galway.”

He continued, “So, when I dropped into America in the 1980s, there was only one place to be — and that was on the coast. L.A. just didn’t hold the same magic for me as the Malibu coastline. I need the water. I need to be beside the ocean.”

In the interview, the James Bond star also discussed his love for Hawaii, telling the publication that he and his wife have been there for 20 years. “We wanted to get away somewhere tropical, and both Keely and I had been to Hawaii and loved it. We’ve got a property there with great bamboo, so I put up palapas — which are grass huts — on the beach, and sit there to have breakfast or lunch,” he said.