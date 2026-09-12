Sofia Richie Spotted With Rarely Seen Kids: 2-Year-Old Eloise and Baby Henry

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge were photographed enjoying an ocean outing with their two children, 2-year-old Eloise and baby Henry. The candid photos show the family in the water during a relaxed beach day. Meanwhile, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ 11-year-old daughter Wyatt has made a rare public appearance.

Sofia Richie Is Spotted With Her Rarely Seen Kids

The photos offer a rare glimpse of Eloise and Henry together. Eloise, who turned 2 in May, wears a long-sleeve pink rash guard with a small printed bow detail. Her hair is pulled into a high bun with a white hair tie.

Baby Henry wears a blue-and-white striped long-sleeve swim top. Both children are dressed in practical swimwear for a sunny day at the beach.

The outing comes as the family adjusts to life with a new baby. Henry was born in March, making these photos a rare look at the siblings together outside their parents’ social media posts.

Sofia Richie’s Red Bikini Leads the Family’s Beach-Day Style

Sofia Richie keeps her beach look polished while staying practical for the water. She wears a red bikini top with a textured finish.

She adds cream-colored oval sunglasses with a retro shape. Her hair is slicked back into a low bun after swimming. Layered necklaces sit above the bikini top.

The model also wears a gold ring and several stacked bracelets. Her makeup-free look and wet hair add to the candid feel of the photos.

Grainge opts for an even simpler swim look. He is shirtless in the water, with slicked-back dark hair and round wire-rimmed sunglasses. The lenses have an amber-brown tint.

Sofia Richie’s familiarity with the spotlight goes back years. She appeared on her older sister Nicole Richie’s “Candidly Nicole” in 2014. The VH1 reality series followed Nicole’s life with a comedic approach.

She later appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in 2019. That appearance came during a Finland trip involving Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian. Despite those reality-TV appearances, Richie has generally kept her own family life more private.

A Rare Look at Eloise and Baby Henry Together

According to People, Eloise was born in May 2024. The couple announced their second pregnancy in October 2025.

Henry arrived on March 18, 2026. On March 25, Sofia Richie announced that the family had become four. Then in May, Richie also marked Eloise’s second birthday. As reported by People, she posted photos of her daughter and wrote, “Two years of loving you.”

That birthday post included a glimpse of Henry reaching toward his big sister. The new photos offer another look at the two children together.

Eloise and Henry are rarely photographed in public. Their appearance during the family swim therefore gives fans an unusual glimpse of the siblings at different stages of childhood.

For Sofia Richie and Grainge, the outing is a simple family day by the water. The candid images also capture a coordinated mix of practical children’s swimwear and polished adult beach style.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid has shared the adorable notes she leaves in her 5-year-old daughter Khai’s lunchbox.