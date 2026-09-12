‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for September 14-18, 2026

“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of September 14 to 18 reveal that Anita worries that chemotherapy could permanently affect her vocal cords, while Chelsea questions Kat about her feelings for Izaiah.

Meanwhile, Ted confronts Leslie at Orphey Gene’s, and Jacob shows Smitty surveillance footage while pressing him for answers about Max. Dani tells Andre that she owes him an apology, while Bill drops a shocking bombshell when he tells Dani he thinks he is dying.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, September 14:

Vernon’s words surprise Martin.

Nicole’s support steadies Anita.

Bill grills his wife.

Smitty tells Chelsea there’s no turning back.

Naomi and Jacob lean on each other.

Tomas tries to make amends with Kat.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, September 15:

Hayley sounds the alarm.

Nicole and Vanessa clash over Heather.

Ted and Shanice confront Leslie.

Joey and Mona field some urgent questions from an unlikely source.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, September 16:

Anita counsels Kat.

Leslie’s loyalty to her family’s legacy ruffles a few feathers.

Jacob’s investigation takes an unexpected turn.

Vanessa and Randy discuss their regrets.

Izaiah makes Darlene’s day.

Heather stuns Smitty.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, September 17:

Bill is in over his head.

Dani bears gifts for Anita, but Vernon wants Andre to bare his soul.

Leslie pulls a confession from Marcel.

Smitty panics while Martin and Naomi rally around him.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, September 18:

Dani hears a shocking admission from Bill.

Andre receives an apology.

Kat turns the tables on Chelsea.

Eva and Ted have a heart-to-heart.

Shanice and Ashley brace themselves for a serious shakeup at work.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates.”

Monday, September 7: Repeat Episode – Hayley and Randy discuss how their con against Bill began; Andre consoles Dani while she takes a tough stroll down memory lane; Bill ruminates on both his past and present romantic relationships; Chelsea and Naomi compare notes on their parents’ rocky marriage.

Tuesday, September 8: Anita confronts Leslie; Jacob is stuck between work and family; Naomi rides to Smitty’s defense; Sabotage leaves Ted speechless; Shanice’s brothers come to town.

Wednesday, September 9: Nicole and Heather have a tense encounter; Naomi strategizes with Kat and Chelsea; Jacob puts Elon in check; Joey finds common ground with a surprise visitor; Vanessa has an unveiling; Martin and Smitty host a send-off for Tyrell.

Thursday, September 10: Anita, Leslie, Eva, and Vernon face the music together; Bill’s daughter drops a major bombshell; Vanessa gets vulnerable with Izaiah; Deanna reaches her breaking point and makes a big decision.

Friday, September 11: Dani gets sneaky in Seoul while Andre concludes his mission; Bill interrogates Hayley; Chelsea and Madison find time for romance amid chaos; Tomas leans on Eva after an argument with Kat; Ted’s in the hot seat while Shanice takes a stand.

Watch the latest “Beyond the Gates” episodes weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.