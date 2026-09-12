‘Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for September 14-18, 2026

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for the week of September 14 to 18 tease that Sally Spectra turns to Adam Newman for help.

“I need you to do me a favor,” Sally tells Adam. “Anything,” he replies. “This could be a matter of life and death,” Sally adds.

Nate Hastings and Stephanie Simmons share a kiss. “Whatever this is,

it feels real,” Nate tells Stephanie.

Kyle Abbott and Victoria Newman meet up for another secret rendezvous. “Don’t,” Victoria orders as Kyle attempts to turn on the lights.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, September 14:

Victor gathers intel on a rival.

Sally asks Adam for a favor.

Jack plays with fire to trap Patty.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Tuesday, September 15:

Nikki and Billy reach an understanding.

Cane presses Lily to discuss their future.

Matt turns the tables on Patty.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, September 16:

Victoria calls the shots with Kyle.

Nate shows his appreciation to Stephanie.

Billy’s romantic plans for Sally go up in smoke.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Thursday, September 17:

Victor makes a tough decision to protect Nick.

Jack and Diane receive an ominous message from Patty.

Phyllis hits a dead end trying to help Matt.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, September 18:

Chelsea comforts Sally during a difficult time.

Cane extends an olive branch to Devon.

Phyllis supports Daniel’s new endeavor.

‘Y&R’ Comings & Goings

Next week, Kate Linder returns to Genoa City as Esther Valentine, while Stacy Haiduk gets more screen time as the unhinged Patty Williams. Meanwhile, Vivica A. Fox returns as Dr. Stephanie Simmons, who appears to be growing even closer to Nate.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Young and the Restless.”

Monday, September 7: Victoria and Kyle give in to temptation; Matt Clark shares his plans for redemption with Phyllis; Jack and Diane’s trip goes from bad to worse.

Tuesday, September 8: Victor makes a power move to build his empire; Sally and Billy make a big decision about their wedding; Audra wants to strike a deal with Victoria.

Wednesday, September 9: Nikki embraces a new role; Nick reaches out to Michael for legal advice; Chelsea is blindsided by Adam’s decision-making.

Thursday, September 10: Phyllis plays nice with Sharon; Audra gives Billy a reality check; Patty comes out from the shadows.

Friday, September 11: Victor initiates a revenge plot against the Abbotts; Matt Clark gives Phyllis mixed signals; Jack sets a trap for Patty.

Watch the latest “The Young and the Restless” episodes weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.

“The Young and the Restless” receives 18 nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress (Michelle Stafford)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor (Eric Braeden, Christian Jules LeBlanc)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress (Camryn Grimes, Beth Maitland)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor (Sean Dominic, Michael Graziadei, Roger Howarth)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Ray Wise)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program

Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program