‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for September 14-18, 2026

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for the week of September 14 to 18 tease that Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) opens up to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) about her concerns over Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

“I’m worried about Steffy,” Taylor tells Ridge. “She just feels off.”

Steffy is ready to tell Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) the truth after taking pregnancy tests.

“There’s something you need to know,” an emotional Steffy tells Finn.

Daphne Rose opens up to Ridge and Taylor about wanting to have a baby, hinting at the possibility of surrogacy.

“If you get the baby you want, does it really matter who’s helping you with it?” Ridge asks Daphne. “I just wish it was someone who knew and can trust,” Daphne replies.

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) comes up with a plan for himself and Steffy. “I have a way out of the situation for all of us,” he tells her.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, September 14:

Steffy’s news complicates things even more with Carter.

Finn reaffirms to Li that his family always comes first.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Tuesday, September 15:

Daphne is hopeful she and Carter will be able to find a surrogate.

Carter rushes to stop Steffy.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, September 16:

Carter makes a passionate plea.

Finn struggles to ease Steffy’s pain.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Thursday, September 17:

Daphne can’t believe Carter’s suggestion.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, September 18:

Steffy is caught off guard.

Finn turns to Taylor for support.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Monday, September 7: An unexpected dinner catches Steffy and Carter off guard; Katie tries to have an open mind when it comes to Will’s love life.

Tuesday, September 8: Daphne accepts the truth; Dylan shocks her mother about her past.

Wednesday, September 9: Finn’s medical expertise proves invaluable; Electra is surprised by an unexpected visitor.

Thursday, September 10: Dylan’s feelings for Will come into question.

Friday, September 11: Steffy and Carter’s future is put to the test; Katie makes an appeal to Electra.

Watch the latest “The Bold and the Beautiful” episodes weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” receives seven nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including:

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress (Heather Tom)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor (Scott Clifton, Thorsten Kaye)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor (Lawrence Saint-Victor)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program