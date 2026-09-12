Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Remembers Him as Her ‘Guardian Angel’

Even 13 years after “Fast & Furious” star Paul Walker lost his life in a tragic accident, he’s widely beloved around the world. In 1998, he and his then-partner, Rebecca Soteros, welcomed their daughter, Meadow.

Over the years, Meadow Walker has developed a successful career as a model. She’s also expressed interest in acting, yoga, and philanthropy in her father’s name.

This year, Paul Walker would have celebrated his 53rd birthday. Meadow honored her late father with a sentimental tribute and a sweet throwback photo. No matter what fame brought him, Paul Walker loved Meadow above all else.

Paul Walker’s Daughter Honors His Memory on His Birthday

Actor Paul Walker was born on September 12, 1973. This week, he would have celebrated his 53rd birthday with his family.

Meadow Walker was just a teenager when her father passed away. She celebrated her 15th birthday just weeks before Paul Walker’s fatal crash.

Even after all these years, Meadow keeps her father’s memory close.

“Happy birthday to my guardian angel. I love you,” the model captioned a sweet tribute to her father. She included a photo of the pair of them from her childhood.

“Sending you so much love ❤️❤️” one fan wrote in the comments.

Many others expressed similar sentiments. Several simply left heart emojis, signaling their love and appreciation for the late actor’s work.

On Paul Walker’s birthday last year, Meadow included another throwback photo. The black-and-white image features a young Meadow sitting on her father’s lap.

“Happy birthday daddy. I love you endlessly and miss you every day,” she captioned the photo. Many fans expressed condolences and kind words of support.

“Fast & Furious” star Vin Diesel teared up remembering Paul Walker during the Cannes Film Festival this year.

“I pray that in your life, you can have a brother like Paul,” Diesel told the audience during his emotional speech. Meadow also attended the ceremony, proudly standing by her father’s friend.

Meadow Strives to Keep Her Father’s Legacy Alive

During his lifetime, Paul Walker firmly believed in philanthropy and giving back. Two years after his passing, Meadow Walker founded the Paul Walker Foundation in his honor. The organization supports conservation and the oceans.

“To celebrate my dad’s birthday on the 12th, we put this epic picture on a t-shirt. 100% of the profits support The Paul Walker Foundation, helping empower the next generation of ocean leaders 🩵 Available for pre-order now,” the 27-year-old teased the new design.

The front of the t-shirt reads, “The Paul Walker Foundation.” The back features a famous photo of the actor posing in front of a sports car.

Plenty of fans cheered Meadow on in the comments, including Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia.

The Paul Walker Foundation also has an annual scholarship awarded to students pursuing conservation projects. Though applications have already closed for the year, fans are excited to see how Walker’s legacy continues to empower others.

Fans wish Meadow Walker a lifetime of happiness as she continues honoring her father’s memory.