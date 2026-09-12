Courteney Cox’s Daughter Coco, 22, Is All Grown Up at New York Fashion Week

“Friends” star Courteney Cox’s daughter, Coco, celebrated her 22nd birthday this summer. Cox and her “Scream” co-star, David Arquette, married in 1999 and welcomed Coco in 2004.

Over the years, fans have loved watching Coco grow up and spend time with her famous parents. Though Courteney Cox and David Arquette later divorced, they still put Coco’s best interests first.

This week, Coco Arquette attended New York Fashion Week. Fans couldn’t believe how grown up the young woman looked. However, there was some debate over which parent she most resembles.

Courteney Cox’s Daughter Coco Looks Gorgeous Attending NYFW

Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco Arquette looked incredibly stylish at New York Fashion Week. The 22-year-old donned a silky white strapped dress which cut off just above her knees.

Though the look was simple, fans agreed it looked incredible and professional for the event.

“It’s Coco for Coco! ✨⁠Courteney Cox’s 22-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette, stepped out for the launch of Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu fragrance during NYFW — and even as a blonde, she looks so much like her mama,” Entertainment Tonight captioned a new Instagram update, showing off photos of Coco at the event.

Getty Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox attend the world premiere of Paramount’s “Scream VI” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 06, 2023 in New York City.

As much as fans always enjoy seeing new updates about Courteney Cox’s family, many thought Coco bore a stronger resemblance to her father.

In honor of Coco’s birthday this summer, David Arquette shared a few photos of the two of them spending quality time together. Even as a little girl, Coco is the spitting image of her father.

“I love you so much!!” the 22-year-old sweetly replied in the comments.

The Mother-Daughter Duo Show Off Their Silly Side

Since welcoming Coco into the world, Courteney Cox has been incredibly close with her daughter.

“Happy Birthday Co. You are such a wise soul. Funniest person I know and my life teacher. I love you x 🍋🍋🍋” Cox shared over the summer in honor of Coco’s special day. The actress attached a modern day photo of the two, along with a photo of herself and Coco at the beach during her childhood.

The mother-daughter duo can frequently be spotted enjoying each other’s company on social media.

As a “Friends” star, Courteney Cox was a beacon of fashion in the ’90s. However, she didn’t hold on to any vintage clothing. Coco Arquette was actually very upset about that.

“Fun fact, she didn’t actually save anything for me from the ’90s. It’s actually very rude. Everyone’s like ‘oh those outfits’…No. I don’t have them,” Coco told Refinery29 on Instagram. During the clip, Cox stands behind her daughter and shakes her head, confirming she ditched the clothing.

But as demonstrated at New York Fashion Week, Coco Arquette doesn’t need any assistance picking out the most stylish outfits. Fans look forward to seeing more photos of Coco and her famous parents and seeing what she does next with her life.