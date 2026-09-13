Brad Pitt & Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Look So Happy at the 2026 US Open

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, looked happy and relaxed during their outing at the US Open. The couple was photographed at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City, on Saturday, September 12. They watched the Women’s Singles Final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Look So Happy at the US Open

Getty Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon attend US Open tennis tournament

Pitt wore a blue polo shirt, blue denim jeans, and a baseball cap worn backward, while de Ramon wore a newspaper-print mini dress. In photos from the event, the couple looks so happy and relaxed.

Getty Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon take photos at the US Open

In one picture, they appear to be interacting with fans and taking a selfie, and in another, they cozy up to each other, with de Ramon holding his arm lovingly.

Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon’s Relationship Timeline

Getty Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt attend the “Wolfs” event at Venice Film Festival

The couple has been romantically linked since November 2022 when they were photographed at a Bono concert at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. At the time of their sighting, a source told People that they had “been dating for a few months,” adding that Pitt was “really into” de Ramon. The source added, “They met through a mutual friend. She is very nice.”

In February 2024, sources revealed that the couple lived together, and their first public appearance came in September 2024, when they were photographed on the red carpet for the film “Wolfs.”

“He’s serious about Ines,” a source told People. “He’s very happy and enjoys spending time with her. She’s easygoing, and everyone likes her.”

No Plans for Marriage

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In June 2026, a source told Page Six that there were no wedding plans for the couple in the immediate future. “Ines is incredibly close with Brad’s family. They absolutely adore her, and she’s been welcomed with open arms from the beginning,” a source said. “At this point they basically consider her family and one of their own. But Brad has no plans on getting married despite how close Ines has become with everyone.”

The source added, “Ines and Brad’s family keep in touch regularly and genuinely enjoy spending time with her. It never feels like she’s ‘Brad’s girlfriend.’ She’s just part of the family when they’re together. She’s built real relationships with everyone. She spends time with Brad’s brother and sister, nieces and nephews, attends family gatherings and has made an effort to get to know each of them individually.”

Getty Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon attend the “F1: The Movie” European Premiere

Pitt has been married to Jennifer Aniston and, most recently, Angelina Jolie, with whom he split in 2019. De Ramon was married to “The Vampire Diaries” actor Paul Wesley. They announced their split in September 2022 and officially divorced in February 2024.

In June 2025, Pitt and de Ramon attended two events for “F1: The Movie,” looking gorgeous and dressed up. Pitt and de Ramon also attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, 2026.