‘The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas’ Child Stars: See What They Look Like Now

It has been nearly two decades since “The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas” introduced audiences to two young actors. Asa Butterfield and Jack Scanlon were both just 10 years old when they starred in the 2008 drama. Today, both former child stars are grown men and look very different from the boys viewers remember.

Meanwhile, photos show Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis with their rarely-seen 11-year-old daughter, Wyatt.

“The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas” Star Asa Butterfield Became a Netflix Favorite

As reported by ShortList, Asa Butterfield has spent almost two decades building his acting career since his early breakthrough. The London-born actor played Bruno in the 2008 movie.

Butterfield went on to work with Martin Scorsese in “Hugo.” He later became a familiar face to Netflix viewers as Otis Milburn in “Sex Education.”

The former child star is now 29 and looks very different from the dark-haired 10-year-old audiences first met in the emotional drama. His career has also continued well beyond his early success.

However, the experience of filming “The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas” was difficult for Butterfield. According to 8Days in 2019, the actor recalled struggling with some of the movie’s most disturbing scenes.

Butterfield told The Guardian that there were moments when he said, “I can’t do it.” He later learned from his mother that he had even considered giving up acting after filming ended.

Thankfully for fans, Butterfield changed his mind and continued pursuing his career.

“The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas” Star Jack Scanlon Took a Different Path’

Jack Scanlon played Shmuel, the young Jewish prisoner who develops a friendship with Bruno. The two young actors were nominated together for a Young Artist Award for their performances.

According to KentLive in 2022, Scanlon was born in Canterbury and grew up in Kent with his parents and younger brother. He had attended a local drama club when he auditioned for the role that would change his life.

The former child actor continued working for a short time after the movie. He appeared in the BBC miniseries “Runaway” in 2009 and later had a role in “Married Single Other” in 2010.

However, Scanlon’s acting career did not continue in the same way as Butterfield’s.

As reported by Unilad, Scanlon has largely stepped away from acting. In recent years, he has worked behind the camera on independent films as a director and producer.

The Two Boys Took Very Different Paths

While “The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas” brought Asa Butterfield and Jack Scanlon together as child actors, their lives changed in very different ways after the movie.

Butterfield became an established actor with major film and television roles. Scanlon, on the other hand, moved away from the spotlight after only a handful of projects.

Both actors are now adults, making it striking to look back at their performances in the 2008 film. Audiences may still remember them as Bruno and Shmuel, but the two former child stars have long since grown up.

Nearly 20 years after “The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas” was released, Butterfield remains a familiar face on screen. Scanlon has chosen a quieter path while still maintaining some connections to filmmaking behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, Sofia Richie was photographed with her rarely seen children, 2-year-old Eloise and baby Henry, during a stylish family beach outing.