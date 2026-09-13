Former ‘The Biggest Loser’ Host Ajay Rochester Seen in Rare Public Outing Decades Later: See Her Now

Ajay Rochester is an Australian actress, author, and former “The Biggest Loser” host, a role she held from 2006 until 2009. She made a rare public appearance in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, September 11, and she looks very different from how many fans may remember her appearance on the show.

Ajay Rochester Reflects on Her Time With ‘Biggest Loser’

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Rochester appears dressed down in knee-length black leggings, a blue T-shirt, and pink sneakers. She accessorized with a blue-and-beige LA baseball cap and a flower-patterned cross-body bag.

Rochester no longer works as a television presenter, but in an appearance on the radio show “The Kyle & Jackie O Show,” she discussed her experience on the show and how she believed it was extreme. “I don’t think they intentionally set out to risk people’s lives, but I think through trying to do it under such extremes in an environment that there weren’t really any rules, it was the Wild West,” she said, News.com.au reports. She continued, “They pushed people and pushed people. And I’ll just never forget my very first day,” and how there was “five hours, six hours, seven hours in and they haven’t eaten. These people need to eat.’”

She also said there was constant behind-the-scenes stress for the contestants and their well-being. “It was always just like, when is someone going to die?” she said of her thoughts at the time. “There were a bunch of secret surgeries that went on. People were rushed off to surgery, and days before the finale, had surgery because it’s one of those things that, through extreme weight loss, can actually be affected. People had all sorts of [issues] like deep vein thrombosis and thrush.”

Where Is Ajay Rochester Now?

After Rochester’s time on the show, she moved from Australia to Los Angeles to leave behind negativity and what she calls “lies” about her in the media. “The media just wrote lies after lies after lies,” she said, Nine.com.au reports. “Nobody wrote that the judge actually spoke highly of my character and that while I had been overpaid it was me who noticed it and me who told them about it.”

She is still involved in the entertainment industry, with one of her most recent roles behind the scenes of the Netflix survival show, “Outlast.” “With my show in the top ten, I may well be a nominee next year,” she told the Daily Mail. “It’s been a journey; I left Biggest Loser to come host Celebrity Fit Club here in America. But that job fell through. I ended up broke and unemployed in the US.”

In 2019, Rochester competed on the reality TV show “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here,” and in 2012 she competed on the weight-loss competition “Excess Baggage,” News.com.au reports. However, she has been open about her struggles with weight loss and gain. “I am eating myself to death,” she said in an appearance on the radio show “The Kyle & Jackie O Show.” “If junk food was a … aid, I would be a very satisfied woman.”