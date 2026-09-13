Simon Cowell’s Fiancée Shares New Photos of Their Son as She Teases ‘A Lot of Change’ Ahead

Simon Cowell’s fiancée is appreciating the summer. Lauren Silverman, the longtime partner of the former “American Idol” judge, posted an Instagram carousel featuring her best memories of the season. Silverman, 49, and Cowell, 66, have been together since 2012. In the post, she voices gratitude for the last few months, sharing several musings about why September feels like the beginning of a new year. It also contains multiple pictures of Silverman with Cowell, their son, and her son from her first marriage.

Cowell and Silverman have stayed strong over the past decade after controversial circumstances surrounding the beginning of their relationship. Silverman’s post teased changes coming in their life, although she was ambiguous about what she meant.

Lauren Silverman Shares Pictures Of Her Summer With Simon Cowell And Family

Lauren Silverman’s Instagram account features Cowell as her last name, but the pair have yet to marry. Simon Cowell features prominently in Silverman’s photo dump, with the pair flashing a loved-up pose in the first slide. Silverman split the pictures into multiple slides, each containing a hint of what she’s thinking.

Her post includes additional family and friends, as Silverman compares the end of the summer to the conclusion of a significant time with loved ones. Moments shared on the post feature Silverman with both sons at the beach, along with members of her social circle. While Cowell is front and center in the first slide, he shares the screen with his and Silverman’s son in another photo among the highlights.

In their picture, Cowell and their son appeared to have gone biking. The “America’s Got Talent” judge can be seen holding a helmet on the sidewalk, with multiple bicycles in the background. Silverman mused about returning to their routines once summer ended. However, she also teased changes in store, promising to carry her memories forward with a renewed perspective.

Inside Simon Cowell And Lauren Silverman’s Summer

Lauren Silverman’s Instagram has been flooded with activities over the summer. She and Simon Cowell enjoyed time together across multiple avenues. In one of her posts, she and Cowell celebrated her 49th birthday with their son. Other posts include Silverman spending time with her older son’s girlfriend, working out at the gym, and reflecting on finding her first grey hair.

In one of the more attention-grabbing posts, Silverman and Cowell flash face masks as Silverman calls it a “kinda chic” beauty treatment with her partner. Silverman used the summer as an opportunity to snapshot her life with Cowell. While the former “American Idol” judge isn’t the only person on his partner’s social media, he is prominently featured in her posts.

Cowell and Silverman have managed to keep their relationship low-key after a high-profile time at its beginning. Silverman shares her older son, Adam, 20, with her ex-husband Andrew Silverman. She was pregnant with her son, Eric, 12, with Cowell while still married to Andrew.

During an appearance on the “Happy Mum” podcast, Silverman talked about the difficult time. Reflecting on facing the consequences of her decisions, she talked about not getting to truly enjoy her pregnancy. However, Silverman also talked about finally moving on.

“I felt like, ‘OK, this has happened. I’m a big girl. I’ve got to suck it up and get on with it. And whatever’s coming at me, I deserve it, I’ll take it, and I’ll just keep my head down.’” Silverman said on the podcast. “And that’s what I did for a really long time.”