Sandra Bullock Finally Reveals Why She Stopped Doing Romantic Comedies – ‘I Miss That’

Sandra Bullock is pulling the curtain back on stepping back from romantic comedies. “The Proposal” star headlined major films in the genre for over two decades before abruptly switching genres. However, Bullock is now opening up about the conscious decision she made. In an interview with Jennifer Aniston for Interview Magazine, the actress revealed what led to this career switch. Bullock also talked about wanting to return to the genre she was once closely associated with.

Bullock and Aniston reminisced about the days when audiences were more willing to accept light material. The 62-year-old also looked back on earlier times in the industry and turning down material that didn’t align with her values.

Sandra Bullock Stopped Romantic Comedies To Be Taken Seriously By The Industry

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In their Interview Magazine interview, Jennifer Aniston asked Sandra Bullock if there was ever a time when she deliberately pivoted in her career. The latter instantly answered that the only time she chose the direction of her career was when she stepped away from romantic comedies. Bullock reasoned that the industry wasn’t giving her the kind of respect she wanted despite her success.

Aniston agreed with the “Practical Magic” star, saying that the “industry tends to be pooh-pooh with comedies.” As a result, Bullock tried out different genres to reinvent her image. Bullock was part of the ensemble cast of the Oscar-winning “Crash,” which she admitted to doing to switch from her comedic persona. The actress wasn’t too keen on dropping what worked for her, but felt she needed to expand her range and be perceived differently.

In retrospect, the move paid off for Bullock. During the late 2000s, the A-list star was seen in diverse films like “Premonition” and “The Blind Side.” While she still appeared in romantic comedies like “The Proposal” and “All About Steve,” Bullock won critical acclaim for “The Blind Side,” which earned the actress her first Oscar. According to her, though, she would happily return to the genre if the audience welcomed it.

Sandra Bullock And Jennifer Aniston Want To Star In Rom-Coms Again

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During their interview, Jennifer Aniston talked about watching the bloopers to Sandra Bullock’s “Two Weeks Notice.” The “Friends” star talked about how much certain people crave ’90s rom-coms and want to see them back. Bullock agreed, saying, “Now more than ever, I miss that. I want to do nothing but that now.”

The actress also shared her early experiences in the industry. Bullock revealed she turned down many acting jobs in her younger days because she refused to audition for parts that required her to undress. It was then that she decided she would only do what she felt comfortable with on her own terms.

Bullock’s success in the romantic comedy landscape includes films like “While You Were Sleeping,” “Hope Floats,” “Forces of Nature,” and “Miss Congeniality,” among others. The actress returned to the comedy landscape with 2022’s “The Lost City,” but took a career break to spend time with her family.

Opening up on her own love for the genre, Jennifer Aniston admitted feeling disappointed that romantic comedies are largely shunned now.

I was reminded how much joy these movies brought to people,” she said to Bullock, “yet we somehow shunned them and labeled them “not quality.” And now we all want to go back.”