Sandra Bullock Reveals Surprising Career Her Daughter Could Pursue

Sandra Bullock is a proud mother. The “Practical Magic” star talked about her children’s interests in an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Mark.” Bullock is mother to two children, Louis Bardo Bullock, 16, and Laila Bullock, 13. The actress opened up about the future her daughter may have in store, which currently exists only as a prediction. While her children may be too young to seriously pursue professional careers, Bullock is optimistic about their chances.

Laila Bullock is currently in school with her brother but, according to her mother, is multi-talented. According to the actress, Laila could be a future athlete.

Sandra Bullock Says Her Daughter Will Be A Race Car Driver

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In her interview on “Live with Kelly and Mark,” Sandra Bullock spoke of her children’s pursuits. While she maintained that school was their main priority, Bullock revealed their athletic ambitions. Her son Louis has committed to basketball, with the actress calling him “all things basketball right now.”

Bullock’s expectations of her daughter drew an intrigued response from both Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. The “Practical Magic 2” actress initially revealed that Laila was talented at basketball like her brother. However, Bullock then called Laila a race car driver, which puzzled the show’s hosts. Despite Ripa and Consuelos wondering how a teenager could enter that profession, Bullock remained resolute.

The 62-year-old talked about how Laila has been “training wheels off” her bicycles since she was four years old. She also revealed that her daughter has been on an e-bike track in their backyard. The 13-year-old has since graduated to a private track “that might have been a Porsche like 911 race car.”

The Oscar winner’s hopes aren’t born out of nothing. As she told Ripa and Consuelos, Laila’s skills got her noticed, and Bullock was asked if she could be allowed to train to potentially become a Formula 1 racer in the future. She claimed the trainers even suggested removing Laila from school to train exclusively in Monte Carlo, given her talent.

Sandra Bullock Is Letting Her Children Choose Their Own Path

Despite the offer to set Laila up for a racing career, Sandra Bullock turned it down. The actress told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that she wants her children to remain in school and figure out their own hobbies. Rather than forcing her daughter into one track, Bullock has encouraged her to try whatever she feels like.

In the “Live” interview, the A-list performer also talked about Laila’s venture into theater. Bullock had steered her daughter into acting for a change of pace from race car driving, and sent her to theater camp. Despite becoming “a different child” from the experience, Laila apparently isn’t too keen on stepping in front of the camera.

For the time being, Bullock is providing her children with multiple opportunities to broaden their horizons. The actress took a break in 2022 to spend time with her family. Her partner of eight years, Bryan Randall, passed away from ALS in 2023. The “Practical Magic 2” star recently spoke about her children’s bond with Randall, whom she called a “father figure” to them.