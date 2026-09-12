Rare Photos Show Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis With 11-Year-Old Daughter Wyatt

Rare photos show Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis with their 11-year-old daughter Wyatt during a casual daytime outing. The family was photographed walking outside a storefront. Their relaxed summer outfits also offer a rare look at their low-key off-duty style. Pink was also recently spotted with her rarely seen 9-year-old son, Jameson.

Wyatt Makes a Rare Public Appearance

According to Vind Celebrity’s Instagram post, the family appeared to be enjoying a simple daytime errand. The outing had a distinctly casual feel and featured drinks, a takeout bag and a bright green shopping bag.

Wyatt kept her outfit simple for the outing. She wore a light gray and cream graphic T-shirt with a pink floral print. She paired the top with light-wash denim shorts featuring a frayed hem.

Tan flip-flop sandals completed her look. Wyatt also wore a thin bracelet on one wrist. Her dark hair was worn loose.

Mila Kunis and Wyatt Keep It Casual

Kunis leaned into an easy summer look for the outing. The actress wore a white tank top with a pink underlayer visible at the straps.

Her main statement piece was a long, pale-yellow skirt. The flowy skirt had a gathered, voluminous silhouette that moved loosely as she walked.

Kunis added tan flip-flop sandals and a thin tan crossbody pouch. Oversized dark sunglasses completed the outfit. Her long, dark hair was worn down in loose waves.

The actress was also seen carrying a beige paper takeout bag and a drink.

Ashton Kutcher Completes the Family Look

Kutcher opted for an equally casual outfit on his outing with Wyatt. The actor wore a navy baseball cap with a small yellow logo.

He paired the cap with a gray graphic T-shirt. The shirt featured distressed-looking lettering across the front. Dark wash straight-leg jeans and black-and-gray low-top sneakers completed his outfit.

The three family members were dressed for comfort rather than a formal appearance. That made the photos feel especially different from the couple’s occasional appearances at high-profile events.

Why Wyatt Is Rarely Seen

As reported by InStyle, Kutcher and Kunis have deliberately protected their children’s privacy. Kutcher previously explained that he and his wife chose public careers. Their children, however, did not make that choice.

That approach has meant relatively few public photos of Wyatt and her younger brother, Dimitri.

According to InStyle, Wyatt was born on October 1, 2014. Dimitri followed on November 30, 2016. Wyatt is set to celebrate her 12th birthday next month.

The couple has continued to keep their children’s lives largely separate from their Hollywood careers. This latest sighting therefore offers a particularly uncommon look at the family.

For fans, the photos provide more than a glimpse of a famous couple. They show a family dressed casually and spending time together during an ordinary day. Most notably, they offer a rare look at Wyatt – an 11-year-old girl who has largely grown up away from the spotlight.

In other news, Alexandra Artrip has broken her silence after Maisie Williams was cast as the new Antonia Owens in the “Practical Magic” sequel.