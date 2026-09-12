‘Practical Magic’ Child Star Breaks Silence After Maisie Williams Recast in Role

Alexandra Artrip has broken her silence after learning that Maisie Williams will take over her role in the “Practical Magic” sequel. The former child star played Sandra Bullock’s younger daughter, Antonia Owens, in the 1998 cult classic. However, she said she never expected to return for the new movie. Meanwhile, Rebecca Gayheart’s daughter Georgia is set to become a child star herself.

According to Unilad, Artrip learned that a “Practical Magic” sequel had been officially green-lit in the same way as everyone else. She said friends and family would send her articles whenever rumors about the project appeared.

The former actress is now living a very different life from her brief time in Hollywood. She also made it clear that she has no hard feelings about Williams stepping into the role of Antonia.

Alexandra Artrip Found Out About the “Practical Magic” Sequel Like Everyone Else

As reported by Unilad, rumors about a possible “Practical Magic” sequel had circulated for some time before the project became official.

However, she was never contacted by the studio before the sequel was announced.

The former actress also said she had spent years largely out of the public eye. She joked that she had been “incognito” until recently.

“I don’t think anyone even knew I was alive a month ago,” she said.

The Former Child Star Left Hollywood After “Practical Magic”

According to Unilad, she appeared in “Practical Magic” alongside Evan Rachel Wood, who played her on-screen sister Kylie Owens. After the movie’s release, Artrip decided to step away from acting.

“I basically retired after I did ‘Practical Magic,'” she said.

Artrip explained that she only acted for around nine months. She then returned to a more ordinary childhood, and now works in sales and marketing in Dallas, Texas, with her husband and children.

She Has No Hard Feelings About Maisie Williams Taking Over

Despite previously playing Antonia Owens, Alexandra Artrip said she never expected the studio to ask her to return.

“I never expected to be involved,” she said, adding that receiving a call or email would have been “a big shock.”

Maisie Williams now plays Antonia as an adult in the new sequel. Joey King has also taken over the role of Kylie, which Evan Rachel Wood played in the original movie.

Artrip said the recasting made sense based on where the characters are expected to be in their lives.

Artrip added that it would be “an honor” if her original performance offered any inspiration to Williams. She is also looking forward to seeing how the “Game of Thrones” actress brings Antonia to life as a young adult.

The Former Child Star Still Plans to See the “Practical Magic” Sequel

Alexandra Artrip may not be returning as Antonia Owens, but she still plans to support the “Practical Magic” sequel.

According to Unilad, she confirmed that she will definitely buy a ticket to see the new movie in theaters.

She also looks back warmly on her experience making the original film. “I have such fond memories of being on set,” she said. “I loved working on the film.”

“It’s just such a gift to have a connection to this franchise that’s beloved by so many,” she said.

And although Maisie Williams is now taking over the role, Alexandra Artrip appears genuinely excited to see what comes next for Antonia Owens.

In other news, Carly Rae Jepsen has revealed the name of her first baby, and explained how the name links to “Heated Rivalry.”