Hallmark’s ‘Pumpkin Regatta Romance’ Premiere Date and Cast Details

Hallmark is welcoming the season with its Fall into Love event, which features a number of new romance movies that embody the feelings of autumn in different ways. Once the seasons officially change over, you can look forward to “Pumpkin Regatta Romance” bringing you a bit of pumpkin, spice, and everything nice.

“Pumpkin Regatta Romance” Premieres September 26

Play

On Saturday September 26, you can watch “Pumpkin Regatta Romance” on cable. If you can’t catch it when it airs, then you can watch it on Hallmark+ starting on September 27, as it’ll follow the usual premiere pattern of being available to stream the day after the initial premiere.

“Pumpkin Regatta Romance” follows Nadine and Ethan, whose fathers had a disagreement in the past that they were never able to resolve or forget. Now, Nadine and Ethan team up to heal this old wound between their fathers and revive the Pumpkin Regatta tradition of their town in the process.

Prior to “Pumpkin Regatta Romance,” you can catch the premiere of “Falling into Place” on September 12, which stars Alvina August and Nathan Witte. This movie follows Kaia’s return to her home in time for the town’s fall festival and high school reunion, which happen to be planned around the same time. Kaia’s return leads to her spending time with her childhood best friend as they work to complete their fall bucket list.

Between “Falling into Place” and “Pumpkin Regatta Romance,” you can catch the premiere of “Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage,” which stars Lori Loughlin, Sarah Strange, and Steve Bacic. In this film, you see Jennifer Shannon’s true-crime book club reenact the Lizzie Borden case. It’s all in good fun, until a member of the club ends up murdered during the reenactment.

Where Have You Seen the Cast of “Pumpkin Regatta Romance” Before?

Play

The two leads of “Pumpkin Regatta Romance” are Mishael Morgan and Corey Sevier.

Corey Sevier is a Hallmark veteran. He’s been in plenty of Hallmark movies, including “Northern Lights of Christmas,” “Road Trip Romance,” “Pumpkin Everything,” and “Heart of the Holidays,” which he starred in and also directed. Chances are that if you watch Hallmark regularly, you’ve seen Corey Sevier now and then.

Mishael Morgan is better known for her work in soaps than she is for her work on Hallmark movies, but this makes her a veteran when it comes to the dramatic. She plays Hillary Curtis in “The Young and the Restless,” appearing in over 800 episodes since joining the show in 2013. However, this doesn’t mean that Morgan hasn’t been in other Hallmark productions. She appears in movies like “Christmas with a Kiss” and the “Hearts Around the Table” movies.

After Fall Into Love, you have the Countdown to Christmas to look forward to on Hallmark. If you’re looking for something a little more spooky before the joyous Christmas season, then you want to mark October 10 on your calendar. That’s when Fall Into Love continues with “The Spirit of Halloween,” getting you into the spooky spirit a few weeks before the holiday.