Lori Loughlin Honors 9/11 Victims and First Responders in Emotional Tribute

Twenty-five years after the devastating September 11 attacks that shook America, the country has come together once again to honor the lives lost and the families forever changed by that day. Among those reflecting is Lori Loughlin, who shared a deeply personal tribute shaped by growing up on Long Island and her lasting connection to New York.

The Hallmark star, 62, marked the 25th anniversary of the terror attacks on Friday, September 11, with an Instagram post honoring the people who were killed, the families who have carried their loss for a quarter-century, and the first responders who rushed toward danger. Loughlin shared a photo of the World Trade Center towers standing behind the Statue of Liberty before the attacks.

What Did Lori Loughlin Say About 9/11?

The “Full House” alum began her message by reflecting on her connection to New York. “I grew up on Long Island, and no matter where life has taken me since, New York will always be home.”

She then turned her attention to the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the September 11 attacks and the loved ones they left behind.

“25 years later, the names on that memorial are still somebody’s father, somebody’s daughter, somebody’s whole world.”

It was a simple reminder that behind the scale of the tragedy are thousands of individual families whose lives were permanently changed.

How Did Lori Loughlin Honor the Victims’ Families?

Loughlin focused much of her message on those who have lived with the loss for the past 25 years. “I think about the families who’ve spent a quarter century carrying that loss and about the first responders who ran in to save somebody’s whole world on that horrific day.”

She ended the tribute by writing, “Today, my heart is with each and every one of them. Never forget.” The post drew thousands of likes within hours, along with messages from followers sharing their own memories of September 11.

Friday marks 25 years since hijackers carried out coordinated attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

What Personal Change Is Lori Loughlin Facing?

Getty Lori Loughlin attends LACMA’s Opening Gala for The David Geffen Galleries at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on April 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

On a personal level, Loughlin is also navigating a major change in her family life. The actress officially filed for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli on September 4, just over a year after the couple separated.

According to court documents obtained by ABC News, Loughlin, 62, cited irreconcilable differences in ending the marriage after nearly 28 years. The filing also confirmed the couple had a prenuptial agreement before their November 1997 wedding and later amended it in 2015.

The divorce ends a relationship that spanned nearly three decades. Loughlin and Giannulli built a family together and share two daughters, Isabella Rose, 27, and Olivia Jade, 26.

The couple largely kept the details of their separation private before Loughlin filed for divorce. With the legal process now underway, the actress is entering a new chapter personally while continuing to keep much of her family life out of the spotlight.