OG Housewife Says She Wasn’t Invited to ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ After She ‘Laid the Foundation’

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan helped introduce viewers to “The Real Housewives of Potomac” when the franchise debuted in 2016. A decade later, however, she says that history wasn’t enough to land her an invitation to Bravo’s 20th anniversary celebration.

The former full-time RHOP star revealed that she was not asked to participate in “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th,” despite several other women from Potomac making appearances during the special season.

“I wasn’t invited,” Jackson-Jordan told Reality Blurb in an interview published Sept. 9.

And if the invitation had come?

“Of course,” she said when asked whether she would have participated.

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan Says She ‘Laid the Foundation’ for RHOP

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Jackson-Jordan was part of “The Real Housewives of Potomac’s” original cast alongside Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby and Katie Rost when the series premiered in January 2016.

While Jackson-Jordan left her full-time role after Season 2, she has remained connected to the franchise, appearing as a friend during Season 3 and returning for multiple guest and friend appearances in subsequent years.

That history made her absence from “Roaring 20th” particularly notable. The series brought together Housewives from across Bravo’s history for a road trip celebrating 20 years of the franchise, with Bryant representing Potomac among the main cast.

Several other “The Real Housewives of Potomac” women also appeared along the way, including Ashley Darby, Stacey Rusch, Wendy Osefo and Dr. Simone Whitmore. Jackson-Jordan, however, said she never received the call.

“I worked my [expletive] off to make Potomac happen,” she told Reality Blurb. “I laid the foundation so others could shine.”

Jackson-Jordan also argued that her work behind the scenes during RHOP’s early days played a significant role in bringing together the group viewers eventually met on television.

“If it weren’t for her ‘diligent efforts,’ no one would know any of the faces of RHOP,” Reality Blurb reported of Jackson-Jordan’s comments.

‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Celebrates 20 Years of Housewives

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“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” brought together seven Housewives from different cities for Bravo’s milestone anniversary: Lisa Barlow, Bryant, Teresa Giudice, Vicki Gunvalson, Luann de Lesseps, Kyle Richards and Porsha Williams.

The trip also opened the door for appearances from numerous other familiar faces from across the franchise, making Jackson-Jordan’s revelation that she wasn’t invited especially interesting given her place in “The Real Housewives of Potomac” history.

She wasn’t the only Potomac OG missing from the festivities. Rost, another member of the original Season 1 cast, also did not appear. Reality Blurb noted that Rost has been open on social media about her mental health and substance abuse struggles.

Bravo has not publicly explained why certain Housewives were or were not invited to participate in “Roaring 20th.”

Jackson-Jordan, meanwhile, remains part of “The Real Housewives of Potomac’s” history as one of the six women who launched the franchise. RHOP is heading into its 11th season, which premieres Oct. 11 on Bravo.