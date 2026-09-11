Meredith Marks Reveals Why She Decided to Return for ‘RHOSLC’ Season 7

Meredith Marks has revealed why she wanted to come back for season 7 of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” After a difficult season 6, the “RHOSLC” star shared what made her decide to come back for another season of the reality show.

Between conflicts with several cast members and a debate regarding an off-camera situation on a plane, Marks had a lot going on during season 6. However, Marks didn’t let that stop her as she is officially back for season 7. She detailed what went into her decision to come back and what can be expected from the new season.

Meredith Marks Shares how Season 7 was Different than Season 6 for her

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Meredith Marks described what went into her decision to return to “RHOSLC” for the new season. She revealed in the interview that she was unsure about returning for season 7. However, Marks said that she didn’t “want to leave on such a sour note” since “season 6 was really not fun.”

Even though she decided to return for season 7, Marks originally went into the new season thinking it might be her last. “I thought I’ll come back and I’ll just kind of take it easy, have a nice lovely season and say bye-bye at the end,” Marks said. Mark’s initial feelings towards her season 7 return did not last long once filming progressed. She described how a few weeks into filming season 7, she was “having so much fun, I could do this forever.” Marks detailed her experience filming “RHOSLC” as “the most fun.”

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Marks also mentioned that the drama from last season did not entirely carry over to the new season. When specifically asked about the off-camera conflict on a plane coming back from a cast trip, Marks said, “I really don’t think we heard anything about the plane, I don’t remember hearing anything anymore.” This statement from Marks shows how season 7 will likely have fresh drama not focusing on what occurred the season before.

Prior to Marks giving details about her decision to return to “RHOSLC,” there was speculation after season 6 finished airing that Marks would not be a part of season 7. While there was no official confirmation of these rumors at the time, they turned out not to be true since Marks returned for the new season.

Meredith Marks Teases What’s to Come on “RHOSLC” Season 7

In addition to revealing how season 7 was different for her, Meredith Marks also gave a tease about the new season.

When asked what part of the season she is most excited for viewers to see, Marks shared that the new season will show more of her family. Specifically, the new season will highlight business projects they are working on together and Marks’ DJ career.

Marks also said that “there’s a lot of drama” in “RHOSLC” season 7. While there will be a good amount of drama in season 7, Marks said that she “had a much easier time this [season]” than previous seasons. She clarified that she is still very involved in the group dynamics. Although she had an easier time this season, Marks made it clear that she is still engaged throughout the season.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 7 premieres Wednesday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.