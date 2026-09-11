Vicki Gunvalson Responds to Backlash After Latest RHUGT Episode in Atlanta

Bravo‘s limited series “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” recently aired its 5th episode, the second to feature the show’s Atlanta stop. However, since the episode aired, one of the stars, Vicki Gunvalson, has faced backlash after leaving the featured Alter Ego party early, saying she felt uncomfortable. Now, days later, she’s explaining her exit.

Vicki Gunvalson Explains Why She Felt Uncomfortable During the Atlanta Stop on RHUGT

Getty Vicki Gunvalson, Kyle Richards, Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, Gizelle Bryant and Lisa Barlow

Gunvalson took to a September 2026 episode of her podcast, “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast,” to explain why she felt uncomfortable during the latest “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” episode. See the full clip here.

She began by saying to her co-host, “What were the words I said? Like I’m not feeling comfortable.” After that, she listed her reasons, including her wardrobe, which saw the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star dressing in the likeness of Jackie O. According to her, “I mean, everybody was so cute, and I looked like an idiot with the half-bang wig and the black wig and the dress I would never wear.”

Gunvalson went on to say she felt “ugly” while at the Alter Ego party, which featured “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum NeNe Leakes. After that, she said she felt “insecure” and wanted to return to the hotel. The RHOC star added that she wanted to take a bath, noting, “I mean, that was how uncomfortable I felt.”

The RHOC Star Also Felt Isolated During the Alter Ego Party in Atlanta

Getty Vicki Gunvalson

Gunvalson then began to discuss the social dynamic of the party, saying, “And everybody had their little cliques of their groups, and I felt off,” before saying that she “knew most of those people at the white party.” Notably, Kyle Richards threw a white party during the Beverly Hills stop of the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” season.

Still, she admitted that she knew some of the ladies at the Alter Ego event, listing Kim Zolciak and Cynthia Bailey. She continued, “But they all had a little bit of a clique thing going, and I didn’t know which group to go to.” The Bravo star then called the situation “awkward” before reiterating that she “wanted to go home.”

The ‘Housewives’ Legend Has Opened Up About ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

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Ahead of the premiere of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th,” Gunvalson and the rest of the cast spoke to Bravo Insider.

She discussed the show, saying, “Everybody has their time with their city. For me to have all the girls in Orange County, they were really impressed with Orange County. It’s a hidden gem. It’s just a beautiful place to live.” The Coto insurance founder added, “I think the fans are gonna love the girls’ trip. We all had fun. There was a little bit of conflict and drama, but it was so much fun.”

After that, Gunvalson discussed her dynamic with the group. According to her, “I’m really close to Lisa Barlow and Kyle Richards. Kyle and I shared a room together in a couple of the cities we were at, but all the girls are fabulous. I love Porsha. I love Luann. Everybody was fabulous.”