Mel Gibson, 70, Spotted With His Rarely Seen Teen Daughter Lucia, Who Is His Eighth Child

Mel Gibson & Daughter Lucia Make Rare Public Outing

For the occasion, Lucia and Gibson appeared to wear matching outfits: black T-shirts and navy sweatpants. They looked happy and relaxed in each other’s company as they walked to grab dinner at Mediterraneo in Westlake Village in Southern California. Lucia also appears to be as tall as her father, who is around 5’10”.

The “Braveheart” actor shares Lucia with his ex, Russian singer and musician Oksana Grigorieva. Lucia was born on October 30, 2009, in Los Angeles, and Grigorieva’s pregnancy announcement came six weeks after Gibson and his wife, Robyn Moore, announced their divorce, People reports.

Lucia Gibson’s Private Life

Lucia lives her life away from the spotlight, which is what makes this recent outing so special. However, her mother did share a rare glimpse into her life in October 2022 when she released a music video for a song, “Lemonade.” In the caption, she praised her daughter, writing, “New single and video LEMONADE is out. It would mean a world to me if you checked it out. The link is in the bio. This song is specifically very personal to me.”

She continued, “It relays the story of some challenging times in my past and the person who was there for me every step of the way, with her unconditional purity, devotion, and love. That person is my daughter Lucy, an inspiration of my life. When life gives you lemons – I get Lucy. This is an Ode To My Daughter.”

Mel Gibson Discusses Fatherhood

Getty Mel Gibson and his children Lucia and Lars at the screening of “Monster Summer” on September 24, 2024.

Gibson is a father to nine children, and Lucia was his last born until his most recent relationship with Rosalind Ross. He welcomed his son, Lars Gerard, on January 22, 2017. Gibson has discussed fatherhood, including raising Lucia. In an interview with ExtraTV in 2014, he said of Lucia, “She’s so cool. It’s amazing. It’s full of wonder… and I’m not a youngster anymore. It’s my second daughter. I’m getting a chance to do it better.”

Gibson also gave advice on how to be a good parent, saying, “Listen to them. I mean, they actually tell me what to do.”

In 2010, when Lucia was a baby, Gibson appeared on “The Jay Leno Show” and revealed how fatherhood had changed for him with his eighth child. “You know, you’re more mellow,” he said, People reports. “There’s shortcuts, I guess. Earplugs, you know!”

Gibson admitted that Grigorieva was a very hands-on mom. “I will be honest, I would say that her mother does the lion’s share of that work, but you know, I support her,” he said. He also revealed that he was trying to make positive changes and had given up smoking after doing it for 45 years.