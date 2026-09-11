Mark Wahlberg Gets Emotional 25 Years After Missing Doomed Flight on 9/11: ‘Gut Punch of Emotions’

In a stunning twist of fate, Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg‘s last-minute change of plans may have saved his life, keeping him off American Airlines Flight 11, the plane that struck the World Trade Center’s North Tower on September 11, 2001.

The Independent reported that Wahlberg, 55, had a reservation on the Boston-to-Los Angeles flight that was hijacked and crashed into the North Tower. He later explained that his itinerary changed shortly before the flight because he decided to travel to Toronto instead.

What Did Mark Wahlberg Say About the 25th Anniversary of 9/11?

The Three Kings star acknowledged thAnniversary the anniversary in an Instagram post on Friday, September 11.

“This anniversary is always a gut punch of emotions…words just can’t say it all. #neverforget911🇺🇸🗽 #freedomisntfree🇺🇸,” he wrote alongside footage of an American flag.

The tribute came as families, survivors, and communities across the country marked a quarter-century since the attacks.

Why Was Mark Wahlberg Not on American Airlines Flight 11?

Wahlberg has spoken over the years about just how close he came to being aboard Flight 11. In a 2012 interview with Toronto Life, the Boston native recalled planning to return to Los Angeles when a friend’s event at the Toronto International Film Festival changed his plans. He and his friends went to Toronto instead. “Toronto sort of saved my life,” he told the outlet while looking back on the decision.

He gave another account in a 2015 interview with Executive Golfer, saying, “My plans changed the day before, and I canceled my reservation.”

Asked how the experience affected his outlook, Wahlberg said he did not know whether to attribute what happened to “luck, fate, or God” and added that he still thought about the close call when looking at his family.

What Happened to American Airlines Flight 11?

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) 9/11

Flight 11 left Boston’s Logan International Airport for Los Angeles at 7:59 a.m. on September 11. According to the 9/11 Commission Report, the aircraft was hijacked shortly after departure. At 8:46 a.m., it crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

The 76 passengers and 11 crew members aboard were killed. Five hijackers were also on the plane. The impact marked the first attack on the World Trade Center that morning.

Was Seth MacFarlane Also Supposed to Be on Flight 11?

Seth MacFarlane was another well-known passenger who also narrowly missed the same flight.

MacFarlane, 52, was scheduled to board Flight 11 but arrived at the airport too late, according to the Daily Mail. The “Family Guy” creator later reflected on how close he had come to being aboard.

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“It was a very close call for me,” he said in 2003, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. “The only reason it hasn’t really affected me as it maybe could have is I didn’t really know that I was in any danger until after it was over, so I never had that panic moment.”

Getty Washington D.C.’s Newseum Sept. 11th Gallery

More than two decades after revealing how a last-minute shift took him to Toronto instead of Flight 11, his latest message kept the focus on remembering those whose lives were lost.