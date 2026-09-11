Brooke Shields Sends Love as She Remembers the Tragic Events of 9/11

Today marks 25 years since the tragic events of September 11, 2001. The day is being remembered, and the lives that were lost are being honored, and Brooke Shields is among the celebrities who have taken to social media to reflect on how America changed forever.

Brooke Shields Shares Heartfelt Message About 9/11

The “When Calls the Heart” star posted a black-and-white photo on Instagram showing an old New York City skyline, with the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers still standing. The black writing over the picture reads, “New York or Nowhere.” In the caption, Shields shared her thoughts.

“My heart and prayers go out to all those who lost loved ones and those who were lost. Not just today but every day,” she wrote. “And to those who have battled related illnesses in the years since, thank you for the sacrifice you made to help your fellow New Yorkers.”

She continued, “As a native Manhattanite who was there that day, may we remember how we came together in the days and weeks following the horrific attacks on our city 25 years ago today. May we try to honor that legacy each day by being good to our neighbors and taking care of each other. May we never forget.”

In the few minutes since she posted, the comment section has already been filled with messages of love and solidarity. Fans have left heart emojis, and others have thanked Shields for sharing this message. “Thank you for sharing, Brooke,” a comment reads.

Celebrities Remember the Tragic Events of 9/11

Shields is not the only celebrity to share their thoughts about 9/11 and how it changed them forever. “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie posted several photos with a one-word caption: “remembering.” Celebrity chef Martha Stewart penned a heartfelt Instagram post about her feelings on that day, and the despair she felt.

Stewart revealed she was in Tokyo, Japan, when she learned of the attacks. She saw on television “the destruction of the World Trade Center towers.” She continued, “Of course we could not reach the United States for hours and could not find out the fate of our family members and friends. We stayed glued to the television for news, and we tried to figure out how we could get back to the United States. We decided to take the train to Kyoto, where we knew we could find peace and beauty amidst the horror of the day.”

She found rest and solace at the Miho Museum and Shumei Temple complex and remembered how she and her traveling party were greeted by organ music playing “America the Beautiful.” She continued, “All of us in my small group stood in awe and disbelief. And we all cried for the people lost that day in the attack that changed America forever!”

Liza Minnelli also reflected on the day in an Instagram post. She highlighted the incredible ways that Americans came together in their time of need. “One thing I remember was the extraordinary mixture of people who went downtown to help,” she wrote. “The only race we were on 9/11 was human. It wasn’t about black, white, Christian, Jew, Muslim, LGBTQ+. And I thought, ‘What can I do?’ We can’t let anyone destroy the spirit of NY.”