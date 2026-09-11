Martha Stewart Shares Heartfelt 9/11 Tribute as She Reflects on the Tears She Cried That Day

It was 25 years ago today when America was changed forever. On September 11, Martha Stewart reflected on the tragic events on this day in 2001 and the deep emotions she felt while watching in disbelief as the tragedy of 9/11 played out.

Martha Stewart Reveals Heartbreak About 9/11 Tragedy

Stewart posted three photos of architecture on Instagram, but she was not on American soil when the attacks on the country occurred; she was in Tokyo, Japan. In the caption, the celebrity chef shared her thoughts, reflecting on how the day played out for her.

“In 2001 I was in Tokyo when we saw on television live footage of the destruction of the World Trade Center towers. Of course, we could not reach the United States for hours and could not find out the fate of our family members and friends. We stayed glued to the television for news, and we tried to figure out how we could get back to the United States. We decided to take the train to Kyoto, where we knew we could find peace and beauty amidst the horror of the day,” she wrote.

Stewart shared how she had contacted her friend, Mrs. Koyama, who, along with her mother, had built the Miho Museum and Shumei temple complex. While she was not there at the time, but she “urged” Stewart and her party to go to the temple “for solace and rest.”

She continued, “We drove through the entrance tunnel, past the museum (both designed by IM Pei) and onto the huge, beautiful temple (photo one). It had been designed by the very same Minoru Yamasaki, who was the architect of the World Trade Center!!! As we entered the deserted temple (it was closed that day) the organ played America the Beautiful for us. All of us in my small group stood in awe and disbelief, and we all cried for the people lost that day in the attack that changed America forever!”

Fans Thank Martha Stewart For Sharing Her Honest Experience

The day has been etched into Stewart’s memory forever, as it has for so many others. Fans took to the comments to thank the “The Apprentice: Martha Stewart” star for sharing her experience. “I didn’t know this story; what a powerful experience being there must have been as you dealt with what was happening at home,” a comment read.

“This is the story you told me on my first day at your office. I’m glad to hear there were some calmness during the unknown hours and days,” a second person wrote.

Other reactions include, “I have never heard your story about this day and thank you for sharing it,” and fans have left heart emojis to show love and solidarity.

Many other celebrities have reflected on the tragic events of that day, and either shared tributes or reminders that 9/11 has not been forgotten. Among them was “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, who posted several photos on Instagram in the early morning of September 11, along with one word: “remembering.”