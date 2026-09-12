Russell Crowe Shows Off His Amazing Physical Transformation on Tennis Court Ahead of Documentary Premiere

Academy Award-winning New Zealand-born actor and film director Russell Crowe continues to show off his amazing physical transformation.

Crowe, 62, has been getting fighting fit in the gym alongside WWE wrestler Drew McIntyre as the pair prepare to star in the upcoming historical action drama movie “The Last Druid,” which will hit theaters worldwide next year.

On Friday, September 11, he attended the premiere of his new documentary, “What Love Builds,” at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. He looked incredibly trim at the event.

As a recent social media post reveals, part of Crowe’s fitness regime has also included taking to the tennis courts, where he could quite easily pass as a still-active former professional who’s maintained his fitness into retirement.

Russell Crowe Looks Quite the Ace Tennis Player

Ahead of the premiere of “What Love Builds,” Russell Crowe — the star of 2000’s “Gladiator,” who rose to global fame in the 1990s with roles in the likes of 1992’s “Romper Stomper” and 1997’s “L.A. Confidential” — has been playing a spot of tennis to keep himself in great shape.

Photographer Greg Williams has been following Crowe for a feature in entertainment magazine Hollywood Authentic and took to the courts with him for a few games — photographs of which have been shared to Instagram.

Tagging Crowe, for the actor’s 1.5 million followers to see (Williams himself has 1.3 million followers), Williams uploaded a carousel of 11 photographs of the star.

As well as shots of Crowe wearing tennis gear and looking in wonderful shape (despite the fact he appears to be smoking on the court!), the images also include some shots from the night of the “What Love Builds” premiere.

All of the shots are black and white and Crowe looks incredibly happy as well as healthy. In some of the snaps from the night of the premiere, Crowe is seen with his beautiful actress girlfriend, Britney Theriot, 42.

Crowe’s fans and followers loved the pictures, with one of them commenting, “You are the best Man!!! 👏”

Another follower wrote, “He’s in great shape.💪”

“This is INCREDIBLE,” said another Instagram user.

Somebody else noticed the cigarette Crowe was holding, and wrote, “Love celebs that burn one while working out. Like John Mellencamp on the treadmill 😂. Go cigs.”

Last but not least, one individual commented, “Great shots! Can’t wait to see Crowe in the Highlander reboot. He’s looking great.”

Crowe’s Documentary Sounds Fabulous

Russell Crowe’s documentary, “What Love Builds,” sounds like it’s going to be absolutely fabulous.

Per IMDb, the documentary’s synopsis is as follows:” Follows Crowe’s passion for music and his efforts of maintaining it alongside his acting career, showcasing him and his band on their recent tour in Europe, as well as previous shows in the US, UK and Australia.”

Crowe wrote, directed, and stars in the documentary, along with his band Indoor Garden Party.

According to Crowe’s words on the band’s official website, “There’s an attitude about this band. It’s got a groove. We do a lot of story songs, but we also know we are here to blow out the cobwebs and give the audience a good night.”

We can’t wait to learn more about them when we watch the documentary. It should be a fantastic watch.

There isn’t currently a confirmed release date or any streaming information for “What Love Builds.” However, we strongly recommend that you keep your eyes peeled for it.

Russell Crowe’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.