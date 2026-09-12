Céline Dion Returns To Paris Stage With Mass Karaoke & Cheering Fans

Céline Dion attracted fans from around the world on Saturday as she launched the first of her long-awaited performances following her health problems with a serious neurological condition. The event saw more than 30,000 fans gathering in Paris to experience the Canadian singer’s return to performing.

The event comes four years after Dion revealed her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition. Besides the 30,000 fans with tickets for the booked-out show, thousands more gathered to a series of giant karaoke events across the country to sing Céline Dion’s most famous ballads, as they celebrated the Canadian singer’s health improving enough for her to head back to the stage.

As noted by Le Monde, a free outdoor karaoke for 10,000 fans was organized by the Paris city hall on Friday evening in the north of the city. This quickly became a giant sing-along to her hits, like “My Heart Will Go On,” a song that featured in the Oscar-winning movie, “Titanic.” That song went on to become one of the bestselling singles by a female singer in music history.

Paris Celebrates Céline Dion’s Return To The Stage

Getty Celine Dion in Paris (Screengrab by IOC via Getty Images)

Speaking of the giant street karaoke events in the city, Emmanuel Grégoire, the mayor of Paris, said the karaoke would honor Dion as “an artist of the people.” He added that she was a great unifier in France, saying, “Music has that singular power to bring together and build a society.”

Dion grew up in a small town near Montréal in French-speaking Quebec as the youngest of 14 children. She has gone on to attract a massive fan base in France. Meanwhile, her popular French-language ballads are among the most-requested songs at karaoke venues in the country.

Besides her major singing skills, Dion’s popularity also stems from her life story, after she was brought up in a poor family and started out singing as a child in her father’s Montréal piano bar. Now, the Canadian songstress entertains audiences at her huge stadium concerts.

About Dion’s Health Diagnosis

In 2022, Dion, 58, announced to her fans her diagnosis of the incurable autoimmune disorder, stiff person syndrome. She went on to take a break in performing and later told her fans how her condition led to muscle spasms so strong that her ribs broke.

At that time, Céline told the press that sometimes she was unable to walk. She provided more insight into the severity of the condition in the 2024 documentary, “I Am: Céline Dion” including suffering a seizure.

So far, the details of her series of concerts in La Défense, west of Paris has been kept under wraps. The iconic singer explained to her fans outside her hotel that she has to be careful to protect her health. She only travels to and from her hotel to rehearse and greet her waiting fans from a safe distance.

However, Céline Dion told her fans that the concerts are set to be longer than her normal performances, advising them to wear comfortable shoes. While Dion would usually sing her French-language hits in concerts in France, as Paris is currently her only venue, many fans are visiting from North America and around the world, so English-language hits will also be on the list.

A 16-date residency is expected in Paris during September and October. Moreover, there are sold-out concerts to be held in May.