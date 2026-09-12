9 Sitcoms Coming in Fall 2026 You Will Not Want to Miss

Fall TV is just around the corner, and you’ll need to make sure you’re ready for everything arriving. While sitcoms aren’t as popular as they used to be, there are some exciting additions to the broadcast networks in September and October 2026.

There are a few usual suspects being held for the midseason. Out of the comedies, that is technically “Ghosts,” although there will be Halloween and Christmas specials airing. When it comes to regular sitcoms, these are the nine to check out right away.

‘Animal Control’ Season 5

FOX ANIMAL CONTROL: Joel McHale in the Season Five premiere episode of ANIMAL CONTROL. Frank leads the team in a work stoppage, but abandons his cause for the ultimate call – recovering the Seahawks’ missing mascot on the all-new “Seahawks and Piglets” episode of Animal Control airing Sunday, September 27 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2026 Fox Media LLC. CR: Bettina Strauss/FOX.

FOX starts off the comedies in style with the fifth season of “Animal Control.” This Joel McHale comedy series follows a group of people who work in the titular job role, and they come across some of the wildest and craziest animal situations possible. It’s a wonderful workplace comedy that brings humor and smiles, perfect for those who just want something low-stakes and goofy.

At the heart of the story is one of individual growth and relationships. It is going to move night — as well as moving to the fall — to Sundays, landing a place during the Animation Domination lineup. That’s despite it being a live-action comedy, but it’s sure to fit in well with the style of comedy. Get ready for the return on Sept. 27, 2026.

‘Scrubs’ Season 2

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ABC is the next network to bring its comedic lineup to our screens, with “Scrubs” Season 2 kicking things off. This revival has been everything fans hoped and wanted, bringing back our favorite characters and showing how much (or sometimes little) they have grown as people. It has the same comedic fun as the original series, despite only having 10 episodes in the first season.

This second season is coming much sooner than expected, after getting a midseason run for the first season. We’re back in the halls of Sacred Heart, and it feels like we’re back home. Who knows what JD and Turk will get up to next. The second season premieres on Sept. 30, 2026.

‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 6

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While “Scrubs” will get a two-episode premiere, it will move to just one episode a week, and that opens the door for ABC to bring “Abbott Elementary” back for its sixth season. Who doesn’t want to return back to the halls of this elementary school?

With some hope, the show will lighten up on putting Jacob down so much. At first, it was funny, but it’s a running gag that has become tired and frustrating. Each season, there’s always the question of whether this show will be renewed, so if you want it on the air, make sure you tune in on Oct. 7, 2026.

‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Season 3

CBS “Feminine Wiles And…”” – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 8 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) Pictured (L-R): Emily Osment as Mandy, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

We then get into CBS’s lineup of comedies, and “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” is the first. The third season picks up off the back of many of the arguments and struggles the couple had at the end of the second season. It doesn’t matter that we know how this story is set to end, as we’re all here for the ride.

This is more than just a story about a young couple navigating marriage and raising their daughter. It’s a story of families coming together and of a man who never went to college and seemed to be the “dumbest” of his family, proving that he has a lot of worth and drive. “The Big Bang Theory” did Georgie dirty, and this series is making up for it. Get ready for “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” Season 3 to premiere on Oct. 8, 2026.

‘Eternally Yours’ Season 1

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If you’re in the mood for something new, CBS is the place to turn. It has the new series “Eternally Yours,” from the “Ghosts” showrunners, and it’s the perfect vampire comedy replacement for “What We Did In the Shadows” fans. What happens when a vampire dates a human? Well, it’s definitely nothing like “Hotel Transylvania.”

The series brings us a family of vampires, along with half-vampires, with some of their own rules. Yes, they can be out in daylight, but there are some stipulations. Garlic is a hurtful stereotype, but they do need to be invited in. Can a human boyfriend deal with his girlfriend’s family, and what happens when the family finds out he’s human? Find out on Oct. 8, 2026.

‘Happy’s Place’ Season 3

NBC HAPPY’S PLACE — “Couples Counseling” Episode 218 — Pictured: (l-r) Belissa Escobedo as Isabella, Reba McEntire as Bobbie — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

How much are you enjoying Reba McEntire’s new comedy series? “Happy’s Place” is back for a third season, and it will bring us a great Friday night of comedy on NBC before “Dateline.” There have already been some exciting guest stars announced, including Jane Lynch and James Denton.

This is one of those comedies that brings the feeling of the ’90s, and sometimes, we need that nostalgia. It’s no wonder it’s been a huge success. The series offers some growth and beautiful tales for the various characters, as they learn to accept their own flaws as well as the flaws of others. Get ready for the new season to premiere on Oct. 23, 2026, on NBC.

‘Newlyweds’ Season 1

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How about another new comedy? While the 2025–2026 season messed up a little by putting “Stumble” on after “Happy’s Place” (it needed to air after “St. Denis Medical”), NBC has brought a great new comedy for Friday nights. It’s all about “Newlyweds,” which focuses on a newly married couple later in life. This isn’t just about navigating their new lives together, but also about blending families with older children, ex-partners, and making impromptu decisions.

Téa Leoni and Tim Daly return to the screen together after meeting on the set of “Madam Secretary.” In fact, they are newlyweds in real life — albeit under completely different circumstances — and Jamie Lee Curtis will recur and act as an EP on the series. “The Newlyweds” will premiere on Oct. 23, 2026, on NBC.

‘St. Denis Medical’ Season 3

NBC ST. DENIS MEDICAL — “We Make Time” Episode 218 — Pictured: (l-r) Kaliko Kauahi as Val, Mekki Leeper as Matt, Wendi Mclendon Covey as Joyce, Allison Tolman as Alex, Kahyun Kim as Serena — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)

Another returning comedy on NBC is “St. Denis Medical,” which is a fun mockumentary-style series that helps to keep Mondays light. Ariana Madix is confirmed as returning to the series, which will allow her character more time to grow, after an intriguing start during the second season.

Much like “The Office,” the series is a chance to show the lives of doctors and nurses in hospitals. The series highlights some of the many issues, such as insurance and the types of patients, with a comedic element to the tale. All these doctors and nurses want is to be able to keep some sanity. Check out the new season on Nov. 2, 2026.

‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ Season 2

NBC THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS — “A Real Cinderello Story” Episode 110 — Pictured: Craig Robinson as Jerry Basmati, — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)

NBC renewed “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” last season, and while the series originally aired in the midseason, it’s moving to fall TV for 2026. It’s also getting it’s Monday slot back after “St. Denis Medical,” and since they’re both mockumentaries, it makes the most sense.

The first season scratched the surface when it introduced us to Reggie and his family. We got to know what he did and why he wants to kick-start his career again. We also learned a little more about Arthur and why he wants to make this mockumentary. Now, it’s time to see if Monica can step out from under Reggie’s shadow and to see the fallout of Carmelo’s secret relationship. Get ready for Nov. 2, 2026.