Hallmark Announces Major Cast Addition to ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story’

There’s a new addition to the upcoming Hallmark movie “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story.” The Christmas movie is the third installment in Hallmark’s partnership with the NFL. It already had a star-studded cast, but the network revealed another superstar who will be featured in the romantic movie.

Who Is Joining Hallmark’s ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story’?

In an Instagram post, Hallmark and the Chicago Bears announced that quarterback Caleb Williams will be part of “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story.”

“The latest addition to the star-studded Holiday Touchdown cast 🤩,” read the caption on the social media share that accompanied a photo of the casting news.

Williams joins a cast filled with current Chicago Bears players. Head coach Ben Johnson and tight ends Colston Love and Cole Kmet were already announced as part of the cast, as well as the Chicago Bears mascot, Staley Da Bear.

Several Chicago Bears alums are also set to be in the highly anticipated film. Charles “Peanut” Tillman, Mike Singletary, Dan Hampton, and Connie Payton, the wife of legendary Chicago Bears player Walter Payton, will also appear in the movie.

Fans hit up the comments to share excitement of Williams being in “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story.” One fan gushed, “Yes, Iceman! 🧊🩵🧔🏻‍♂️ 🙌🏻 Love Caleb Williams!! 💖 I can’t wait to see this Holiday Bears Movie!!! 🐻🧡💙🏈🌟🎄.” “Ice Man 🧊 🐻⬇️ 💙🧡” added a fan.

Another fan declared, “Of course Caleb agreed to do this. He’s a man of the people and knows us girls are gonna love it 🫶🫶🐻⬇️.” A different fan insisted, “Caleb is always my holiday touchdown 😍.”

“It’s about to become really Legendary Chicago,” and “Let’s goooooo!!!” were other comments.

News of Williams casting came one day before the Chicago Bears kick off the 2026 NFL season in Charlotte, North Carolina, against the Carolina Panthers.

Williams has been killing it on the field for the Chicago Bears since 2024. Last year, he helped lead the team to its best seasons in nearly 15 years.

What Else to Know About ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story’

The tagline for the latest installment in the Holiday Touchdown franchise reads: “A Chicago firefighter seeks media coverage for his grandmother’s 500th Bears game attendance. When a reporter is assigned to the story, romance develops between them.”

“Chesapeake Shores” alum Robert Buckley leads the cast with “The Young and the Restless” alum Lyndsy Fonseca. Hallmark fan favorites Tamera Mowry-Housley and Marilu Henner are also in the mix. Buckley reunites with his former “One Tree Hill” co-star, Barbara Alyn Woods, in the film, with Marsha Mason and Khary Payton rounding out the cast.

“Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” kicks off Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas event on Saturday, October 17.

In 2024, Hallmark announced a partnership with the NFL. The first film, “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” premiered that year and was reportedly inspired by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s love story.

The movie was a major hit and led to the second installment, “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story,” which premiered during Countdown to Christmas in 2025.